How to get free DJ Alok and D-Bee in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX's free character system forever impacted players' perspectives on characters, who can now be acquired for free.

Garena chose this new introduction because the characters have gained significance with each update and have developed into a vital part of the gameplay experience. Thus, they offer a more equitable experience.

From Alok to D-bee, gamers can acquire any option for free, but this is certainly not as easy as making a purchase within the store. Individuals will have to put in considerable effort and spend a reasonable amount of time getting premium characters.

How to get Alok and D-bee for free in Free Fire MAX

Simple missions have to be completed by players (Image via Garena)

The developers have introduced simple missions that players must accomplish to acquire the 'LINK Token.' After collecting 100 of these, they may claim the 'Character Choice Crate,' which includes the following characters:

Olivia

Kelly

Nikita

Misha

Paloma

Caroline

Moco

Laura

A124

Shani

Notora

Steffie

Kapella

Clu

Dasha

Xayne

Andrew

Ford

Maxim

Kla

Miguel

Antoni

Wukong

Hayato

Rafael

Joseph

Alok

Alvaro

Jota

Luqueta

Wolfrahh

K

Chrono

Skyler

Shirou

Maro

D-bee

Thiva

Dimitri

Leon

Otho

Nairi

Upon opening, any one of these characters can be chosen and obtained for free.

This particular crate exchange can be done as many times as users choose. However, they will have to acquire the specified quantity of tokens each time.

Consequently, individuals can obtain two crates and claim Alok and D-bee.

Steps of redemption

These are the steps to be followed to redeem the Character Choice Crate:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and visit the 'Free Character System' section.

Players will have to exchange a total of 100 tokens for receiving this crate (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, tap on the 'Redeem Free Character' event and hover over the 'Exchange Tokens' section.

Step 3: Finally, exchange the given number of tokens for the Character Choice Crate.

Abilities of Alok and D-bee

Alok: Drop the Beat

Following the activation of Alok's Drop the Beat, a 5m aura is created in Free Fire MAX that increases movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. The effects do not stack up, and users will have to wait for 45 seconds after using the ability.

At the max level, the duration becomes 10 seconds, and the increase in the movement speed surges to 15%.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

If gamers fire while moving, D-bee's ability, Bullet Beats, increases their movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 20%.

The number rises to 15% and 45% at the maximum character level in Free Fire MAX.

Edited by Ravi Iyer