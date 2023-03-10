How to get free emotes in Free Fire MAX (March 2023)

As the current drops over Chroma Futura, Garena has launched a new Blaze of Glory event for Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server. The developer released the event to ensure that players remain engaged until the release of the OB39 update that is scheduled for later this month.

Emotes, vouchers, and more items are available as key rewards for the Blaze of Glory event. Players must accumulate a certain number of tokens and exchange them for these attractive rewards.

3 emotes available as rewards in Free Fire MAX's Blaze of Glory event

On March 10, 2023, Garena launched the Blaze of Glory event on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. As mentioned earlier, the event offers various rewards, including emotes. You can get all the rewards for free until March 21, 2023.

A total of three emotes are available as free rewards, including Stary Hands, Kongfu, and Great Conductor. To get them, you will have to collect Gold Winter Tokens through the Daily Missions.

The Daily Missions are the source to get Gold Winter Token in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The missions available, alongside their corresponding rewards, are as follows:

Play one BR Ranked match – 1x Gold Winter Token

Play three BR Ranked matches – 1x Gold Winter Token

Play six BR Ranked matches – 2x Gold Winter Tokens

Once you have accumulated enough Gold Winter Tokens, you can trade them for a preferred item.

A total of three emotes are up for free (Image via Garena)

The list of rewards up for grabs, along with their corresponding Gold Winter Tokens, are as follows:

Stary Hands – 30x Gold Winter Tokens

Kongfu – 30x Gold Winter Tokens

Great Conductor – 30x Gold Winter Tokens

Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023) – 8x Gold Winter Tokens (can be claimed thrice)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023) – 8x Gold Winter Tokens (can be claimed five times)

Random Loadout Loot Crate – 2x Gold Winter Tokens (can be claimed five times)

There are no restrictions on the number of rewards you can claim. This means if you have collected enough tokens, you may acquire all of them.

Emotes are generally quite costly in Free Fire MAX and are priced between 199 and 599 diamonds. Although collecting all the items may take a while, it would be in the players' best interest to make the most of this opportunity.

Steps to claim free emotes in Free Fire MAX

Play BR Ranked matches to earn the tokens (Image via Garena)

You can follow these steps to obtain the rewards of the newly added event:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire MAX and complete the objectives by participating in the specified number of BR Ranked matches.

Step 2: Once you have completed the missions, access the Blaze of Glory event tab and select the Free Emote section.

Step 3: Select the Daily Missions tab and press the claim button to receive the token.

Step 4: After accumulating enough Gold Winter Tokens, access the Exchange Store and press the claim button beside the item to claim it.

Upon collecting the emote, you can equip it through the vault section. Meanwhile, the vouchers must be used in the respective Luck Royales before expiry.

