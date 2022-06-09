How to get Free Fire ID names with stylish font and invisible text in June 2022

Free Fire players have been experimenting with their nicknames in various ways, including using different fonts and multiple symbols, along with even making them invisible altogether. They do this to ensure that their IGN is distinctive in the game, which also piques the interest of other players, who then visit their in-game profile.

Many players wish to follow this trend with their own names in the game, but they are unaware of the exact procedure for the same. However, it is important to also know that altering one's name in the game comes at a high cost. It costs 390 diamonds or a Name Change Card in the game. Therefore, players must not make any errors while entering the code.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and consequently, gamers in the country should avoid playing the game. They may play its MAX version as it was not among the banned applications.

A guide to getting an invisible and stylish nickname in Free Fire

Players can find individual guides to setting invisible and stylish nicknames in Free Fire below:

Steps to get an invisible name in Free Fire

To do this, players need to use Unicode 3164 along with other symbols and text to design an invisible name. They can follow these steps to get an invisible name in the game:

Step 1: First, players must search for the U+3164 and paste it into a text box in the application on their device.

Braille patterns have to be inserted below the U+3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Players need to paste a few Braille Patterns, which they can find on the 'Compart' website. The patterns must be entered below the Hangul Filler, one after another.

These patterns are not visible in Free Fire and help create an invisible name in the game.

Step 3: Once players have pasted three to four of these, they can copy the entire text and use it when changing the name.

Alternative method

Players also have the option to use subscript characters instead of the Braille Pattern. The entire process remains the same. They will have to use a tool to generate subscript characters and paste them below Unicode 3164.

Note: These are a few of the many methods to create an invisible name in the battle royale title. Both the tricks are working at the time of writing but may not work forever.

Steps to set a stylish nickname in Free Fire

A website that offers a Fancy Text generator (Image via FancyTextGuru)

First, players will have to decide their nickname in the game, and then, players will have to use a Fancy Text generator to get the output with fancy font as well as symbols. To do so, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: After finalizing the name, players can visit any website that offers them the option of generating a fancy text.

Step 2: Players have to enter the text to receive the output in fancy fonts. Players can copy the desired option, which they can later use when changing the name.

Steps to change nickname

Step 1: Players should access their profile in Free Fire and then click on the settings option on the left side of the Personal Name Badge.

Step 2: Players have to click edit the existing IGN to open the Change Nickname dialog box.

Click here to open the Change Nickname dialog box (Image via Garena)

This dialog box can also be opened by clicking on the edit option on the Personal Name Badge beside the nickname upon opening the profile in the game.

Step 3: Players can enter or paste a new name of their choice and click the button with 390 diamonds written on it.

After this, the diamonds will be deducted and the player's name will be changed in the game. Additionally, players can use a Name Change Card instead of diamonds if they possess one. In both cases, changing the name will cost diamonds. Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution while doing the same.

