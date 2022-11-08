How to get free outfit and gun skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Booyah Day events are online in Free Fire MAX this week, and fans can find plenty of rewards. Some of the prizes are paid and require a lot of diamonds, but many items are free to obtain. Players will need to complete specific missions to earn free collectibles via the Booyah Day series of events.

Usually, gun skins and costume bundles rarely arrive in Free Fire or its MAX variant as freely available accessories. Most of the time, fans pay hundreds and even thousands of diamonds to grab such items. However, this week, Booyah Day has brought a free outfit and a gun skin for Free Fire MAX players.

Free Fire MAX: How to grab an outfit and a gun skin for free this week (November 2022)

Free gun skin: Dragon Skin FAMAS

A free Dragon Skin FAMAS is available in the "Free FAMAS Gun Skin" event (Image via Garena)

The free FAMAS skin from the Dragon Skin series is part of one of the latest Booyah Day events in the game. It is available in the "Free FAMAS Gun Skin" event, where one will have to complete the featured missions daily to grab temporary Dragon Skin FAMAS and make it permanent via the new gun system in the game.

Here are the missions for the "Free FAMAS Gun Skin" event, which will reset every day:

Use Active skill one time: FAMAS - Dragon Skin (5 Days) -- 5% progress

Booyah 1 time in Clash Squad/Battle Royale: FAMAS - Dragon Skin (10 Days) -- 10% progress

Help Up teammate one time: FAMAS - Dragon Skin (10 Days) -- 10% progress

Once 100% progress is reached, players will get the Dragon Skin FAMAS permanently. It is also worth noting that, each day, one can accumulate 25% progress (25 days) at most. Therefore, one will need to complete all the missions at least four times to reach 100 days (100% progress).

The "Free FAMAS Gun Skin" event is active in Free Fire MAX from November 8 to November 13, so players will have six days to complete all three missions multiple times.

Free outfit set: Freedom Sprintstar Bundle

Freedom Sprintstar Bundle is a part of "Your Potential Missions" (Image via Garena)

The next item, i.e., the free outfit set, is part of the rewards featured in "Your Potential Missions," which commenced on November 3. Being a part of the Booyah Day series, "Your Potential Missions" will culminate on November 14.

The missions that players will have to complete in the event are categorized as follows alongside the title after the completion of the tasks:

Teamwork

Teamwork missions (Image via Garena)

Tasks

Help up teammates five times

Use Revival Point to receive teammates five times

Play with friends five times

Title earned: Team Player

Exploration

Exploration missions (Image via Garena)

Tasks

Travel 10000 meters on the map

Use the vending machine three times

Eat mushrooms 15 times

Title earned: Avid Looter

Technique

Technique missions (Image via Garena)

Tasks

Take down 10 enemies with headshots

Absorb 500 damage with Gloo Wall

Use a Grenade to deal 500 damage

Title earned: Tactic Genius

Range

Range missions (Image via Garena)

Tasks

Use Machine Gun, Rifle, or Marksman Rifle to kill 10 enemies

Use Machine Gun, Rifle, or Marksman Rifle to deal 2000 damage

Use Sniper to deal 2000 damage

Title earned: Silent Sniper

Assault

Assault missions (Image via Garena)

Tasks

Use Pistol, SMG, or Melee Weapon to kill 10 enemies

Use Pistol, SMG, or Melee Weapon to deal 2000 damage

Use Shotgun to deal 2000 damage

Title earned: Brave Striker

Each category will offer 15 Stars (five Stars via each mission), and one can reach the highest rating of SSS in the Free Fire MAX event. The Booyah-themed Freedom Sprintstar Bundle from Potential brand is the main reward for the "Your Potential Missions," which players will be able to unlock after attaining 60 Stars (SS Rating) in Free Fire MAX.

One can find both rewards in their respective events under the Booyah Day tab of the Free Fire MAX events section.

Poll : 0 votes