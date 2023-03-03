How to get free Pan – Technojoy in Free Fire MAX?

As indicated by the event calendar, Garena has refreshed the Work Hard Play Hard event in Free Fire MAX with even more exciting rewards. The first iteration provided a free Techno Chopper and 10x Chroma Data Chips as rewards for playing the battle royale title for 200 minutes.

This time around, the developers have slightly expanded the number of rewards, including Pan – Technojoy, Craftland Room Card, and 10x Chroma Data Chips. You may game for the stipulated duration to get all of these items in your account.

The exact requirements of the event and the corresponding rewards are explained in the following sections.

Free Fire MAX Work Hard Play Hard event offers free Pan – Technojoy

The iteration of the new Work Hard Play Hard event is available in Free Fire MAX starting March 3, 2023, as part of the Chroma Futura series. You will have the option to claim the rewards until March 6, 2023, and during this time frame, you only have to play the game for the said duration to become eligible for the rewards.

The requirements and the corresponding set of rewards for the ongoing Free Fire MAX Work Hard Play Hard event are as follows:

Requirements and rewards of the ongoing Free Fire MAX Playtime event (Image via Garena)

Play 100 minutes to get free 10x Chroma Data Chips

Play 150 minutes to get a free Pan – Technojoy

Play 200 minutes to get a free Craftland Room Card (Time Limit 2 hours)

You don’t need to panic about these requirements as they are not separate but instead successive. Hence, the playtime will be counted towards all three, and you may collect all the rewards on playing the battle royale game for a total of 200 minutes.

Additionally, Garena has imposed no restrictions regarding the mode; hence, you can complete it in any desired mode. It should be noted that the playtime will only be counted when you are within the match and not for the duration that the game has remained active.

Steps to get free Pan – Technojoy in Free Fire MAX this week

You may follow the instructions offered below to collect the new playtime event's rewards without any error:

Play the required mode to accumulate the playtime as per event's requirement (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open your Free Fire MAX account and head to the preferred mode to accumulate the required playtime.

You may monitor the progress of the playtime through the events tab. Once the requirements have been met, you may collect the said rewards from the event section.

Select the Work Hard Play Hard option from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Access the Chroma Futura tab and then open Work Hard Play Hard from the menu on the left.

Step 3: Click on the activated Claim button beside the available items to receive them.

Upon acquiring the rewards, you will have to use the pan from the weapon section. On the other hand, the Craftland Room card will be put into use automatically. During this time, you may create any number of Craftland Rooms and enjoy them with your friends.

Since you have plenty of time to meet the requirements, you should not skip out on this option to get cosmetics without spending diamonds.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes