How to get free Starsea Beast Skyboard in Free Fire MAX (November 2022)

Garena has added numerous events in Free Fire MAX to commemorate the FFWS tournament, which is scheduled to take place later this month. These rewards also greatly incentivize the vast fanbase to remain engaged in the battle royale title.

The new Kill Enemies Mission is one of the most recently added events on the Indian server, and its name gives out everything about the requirements. You must eliminate your opponents to receive the rewards before the event ends on November 23, 2022.

Here is an in-depth guide to the new Free Fire MAX event.

New Kill Enemies Mission starts on Free Fire MAX Indian server

The new Kill Enemies Mission was launched on November 20, 2022, and you have a few days to meet the elimination requirements. There are three requirements, each providing one exciting reward for free.

The details of the exact frags and the corresponding rewards are as follows:

Here are the three requirements of the new event (Image via Garena)

Eliminate 10 enemies to receive a free Drachen Trophy

Eliminate 25 enemies to receive a free Fight As One pin

Eliminate 50 enemies to receive a free Starsea Beast Skyboard

The kill requirements can be met in any game mode, as the developers have not put constraints on this. Nonetheless, completing the tasks will likely be even simpler in the Clash Squad mode, as it involves four-on-four combat over numerous rounds.

Consequently, you have several opportunities to collect a few frags without fear of being eliminated straight away.

Steps to get free skyboard in Free Fire MAX

You should follow the instructions given below to receive the rewards through the newly added event in Free Fire MAX:

Play the desired game mode and net the required number of kills (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Load up Free Fire MAX and play the desired mode to acquire the required frags.

You will have to down 50 opponents for the surfboard, which should not be challenging, especially when playing the unranked mode.

Step 2: After satisfying the requirements, you can access the events and access the FFWS tab.

Select Kill Enemies Mission from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Navigate through the menu on the left and select the Kill Enemies Mission.

Step 4: Press the claim button beside the said rewards to claim them.

Lastly, you may equip the surfboard skin through the vault section.

FFWS Calendar

List of the different events that will run as part of the FFWS celebrations (Image via Garena)

FFWS events have been live on the Free Fire MAX India server for the last few days, and these will run until December 1, 2022. The available events are as follows:

Dragon Awakens: November 17 to December 1

Card Collection: November 17 to December 1

Pick 'N Win: November 21 to November 26

Peak Day Login: November 26

Kill Mission: November 20 to November 23

Travel Mission: November 23 to November 26

Play Mission: November 25 to November 27

Help Up Missions: November 28 to December 1

These events offer an entire stockpile of attractive rewards. Players looking to expand their collection without spending diamonds should not miss out on these rewards.

