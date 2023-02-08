How to get Luna in Free Fire MAX for free: Steps and detailed guide

Garena constantly keeps Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players engaged with new events and other in-game content additions. The game's characters have been an area of focus for the Singaporean publishers, as players witness the arrival of new abilities with almost every update.

A few months ago, Garena launched the character Luna in Free Fire MAX, based on Thai actress Urassaya Sperbund, aka Yaya Urassaya. The same character is finally available in the game for free as part of the LINK system. Thus, players must follow certain procedures to acquire Luna without paying any diamonds.

Sstep-by-step guide to acquiring Luna for free in Garena Free Fire MAX

Luna is the newest character with the LINK system (Image via Garena)

Luna is the newest character in Free Fire MAX to get the LINK feature. Here's a step-by-step guide on how one can use the LINK feature to attain Luna in Garena's popular battle royale shooter:

Step 1: Launch the latest version of Garena Free Fire MAX on your device.

Step 2: Sign in with your desired option and tap on the screen to enter the game. You can use a guest account to log in, but you may lose in-game data upon uninstallation. Hence, bind your guest account with a particular platform, allowing you to save data online while also synchronizing FF and FF MAX.

Step 3: After entering the game, tap the "Character" button on the left.

Tap the LINK button at the bottom (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Choose the character Luna and tap the "LINK" button beside the "Obtain" key.

Press the "Relink" button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Tap the "Relink" button to link Luna.

Tap "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Click "Confirm."

The LINK system offers two ways to register progress (Image via Garena)

Step 7: The goal is to reach 13,500 LINK points, and you have two options to register your progress - play matches and exchange the progress using gold. Start by spending gold on points.

There's a daily limit of five turns of using gold, while you can earn 1500 points at most from playing matches (Image via Garena)

Step 8: The first turn will cost you 200 gold to register 100 LINK points before the price increases for subsequent turns. Here's the sequence in which you will have to pay gold and attain LINK progress/points:

First turn - Pay 200 gold to attain 100 LINK points

Pay 200 gold to attain 100 LINK points Second turn - Pay 400 gold to attain 100 LINK points

Pay 400 gold to attain 100 LINK points Third turn - Pay 600 gold to attain 100 LINK points

Pay 600 gold to attain 100 LINK points Fourth turn - Pay 1000 gold to attain 100 LINK points

Pay 1000 gold to attain 100 LINK points Fifth turn - Pay 1500 gold to attain 100 LINK points

Confirm to pay gold for the LINK point in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

You must pay 3,700 gold on attaining 500 LINK points daily until you reach 13,500. Alongside using gold, you can also play matches (with a 1500 daily limit) and register progress until 4 am (IST) the next day. Thereafter, your tasks will reset.

Price of Luna in the store (Image via Garena)

Players must keep grinding hard for days with Luna to register progress. Otherwise, they can pay 499 diamonds in the store to procure the character.

