How to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire: Beginner and Intermediate tips

Maintaining a good K/D (Kill/Death) ratio is quite important when it comes to rising up the ranks of Free Fire. Now that it has been some time since Season 27 was unveiled in the battle royale game, players can finally start improving their standings.

Mobile gamers should always aim to maintain a high K/D ratio. While it does sound intimidating at first, players can reach their target by playing the game repeatedly, and smooth out any issues with their gameplay in the process. The tips given below will help them reach their goals more swiftly.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

Tips and tricks that can help beginners and intermediates improve their K/D ratio in Free Fire

1) Camping

Camping is one of the most effective ways to stay alive for a long period of time. Even if enemies are fast approaching, mobile gamers need to stay put and not move around, thus taking their opponents by surprise. Hence, passive gameplay is always encouraged over aggressive ones when it comes to survival games like Free Fire.

2) Escape over pushing

Beginners who are not confident enough must always choose the escape route whenever things go downhill. Intermediates who are not sure that they can overpower their enemies must similarly know when to give up the fight and run away. Nine times out of ten, the opponents do not pursue, instead choosing to focus on looting and camping.

3) Character selection and combination

Character selection is one of the prime factors that mobile gamers must look into. While some characters are tailor-made for squad matches, others are better suited for solo matches. Therefore, mobile gamers must stack the skills of the different characters depending on their playstyle and gameplay tactics.

4) Squad matches

Beginners and intermediates tend to perform better if their teammates are skilled. Hence, all they have to do is perform the role of support to the best of their ability, which involves tasks like reviving and providing the necessary supplies if someone runs short. It is also wise to play with friends to ensure smooth communication and less blame games.

5) Avoid popular places

Beginners are always encouraged to land somewhere far away from popular spots in Free Fire. Once players land and gather supplies, they always have the option to move gradually towards the safe zone and camp in any of the abandoned houses. They can also use pets like Agent Hop and Ottero to ensure EP supply.

Disclaimer: This article is not ranked and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Saman