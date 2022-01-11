How to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire: Tips and tricks for beginners

The K/D ratio of a player in Free Fire is the defining factor in-game. A good number signifies that the user can hold their own in combat and has good skills.

However, increasing the K/D ratio is no walk in the park. It takes hours of gameplay and hundreds of matches to get it right. Thankfully, the process can be more straightforward by following a few simple tips.

Ensure a steady K/D ratio climb in Free Fire by following these simple tips and tricks

5) Get as many kills as possible in a match

Trying not to die in all Free Fire matches is next to impossible. Despite having skill, at times, luck does not hold out. However, this shouldn't be an issue as long as players secure eliminations.

Rather than becoming invincible, the goal should be to stay ahead in terms of kills. Thus, even if gamers die in every match, the K/D ratio will increase slowly.

4) Play smart and safe

Using brute force is not the answer when trying to increase the K/D ratio. Players need to implement strategies in every decision to make the most of the match.

In addition to strategy, they need to know when to attack and when to fall back. While securing kills is important, dying with zero kills will not benefit the user's K/D ratio in Free Fire.

3) When attacking a squad, single out targets

When playing solo vs squads or as a squad, gamers need to single out targets. Rushing towards the entire enemy squad to engage in a fight may not end well. This could be due to skill gaps, lack of coordination, or simply a tactical disadvantage.

To avoid this scenario, gunfire should be focused on one opponent at a time. This improves the odds of a swift elimination and removes an enemy from the fight.

2) Try to get eliminations at long-range

Close-range combat in Free Fire is a bit risky. Given the power of shotguns, gamers and opponents alike are susceptible to one-shot eliminations. Thankfully, there is a way to bypass this situation.

Users can opt for long-range takedowns using Snipers, Marksman Rifles, and certain Assault Rifles. Using abilities like Falcon Fervor and Sharp Shooter will make the task easier.

1) Avoid camping for too long

Although camping is a great strategy, its practical usefulness in Free Fire is somewhat questionable. To work, users need to hope that an enemy crosses their path and is easy to take down.

While kills can be secured in this manner, they are unlikely to get many. If gamers end up dying, the K/D ratio may change negatively. To avoid this scenario, camping should be kept to a minimum or done only after securing a few kills.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer