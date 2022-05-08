5 best Free Fire character combinations for beginners to get more kills and Booyah

While the characters in Garena Free Fire each deliver a different experience, the ability to combine them to create a combination takes things to an altogether new level. This is made possible by the three skill slots that each character possesses, which may be unlocked by spending gold or diamonds.

However, individuals can only use one active ability, with the rest of the abilities being passive. Subsequently, they may create many combinations depending on the playstyle and preference to win more games.

Generally, to get more Booyahs and kills, Free Fire players can have characters that constantly provide HP to survive through battles or help them take down opponents easily.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may participate in the Free Fire MAX version, which is not banned in the style of play.

Best character combination in Free Fire for kills and booyahs

1) Alok + Shirou + Dasha + Alvaro

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok is a fan favorite in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Drop the Beat restores 5 HPs per second and increases the movement speed by 10%. It runs for 5 seconds and has a cooldown time of 45-seconds.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

It will tag the opponents (Image via Garena)

Damage Delivered will tag the said attacker for 6 seconds when an enemy hits the user. The first shot on that enemy will have 50% additional armor penetration. The skill has a cooldown duration of 25 seconds.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha helps with recoil control (Image via Garena)

Dasha reduces the damage taken from falls by 30% and recovery time from falls by 60%. It also lowers the rate of recoil and max recoil by 6%.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Art of Demolition is an excellent ability to have (Image via Garena)

The Art of Demolition raises the explosive weapon damage by 10%. Alvaro’s ability also increases the damage range of the explosive weapons by 7%.

Alok has been a fan favorite in Free Fire due to the healing perks combined with the additional movement speed it offers, making it one of the more versatile choices. Due to its reduced recoil, Dasha is a must-have for both novice and seasoned gamers. While using this character, individuals will benefit from reduced fall injuries and recuperation time.

Opponents will be tagged when Shirou and users deal with additional armor penetration on the tagged foe, helping to take them down quickly. On the other hand, Alvaro may be used with any combination of characters, as it increases the damage and range of explosive weapons.

2) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Jai

K: Master of All

K's Jiu-jistu mode increases EP conversion rate by 500% (Image via Garena)

K increases Max EP by 50 points, and it has two modes as well, Psychology and Jiu-jitsu. In the former, users will restore 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP, while Jiu-jitsu increases the EP conversion rate by 500%.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel offers EP on every frag (Image via Garena)

Miguel's Crazy Slayer works great with K character as it provides 30 EP with each kill.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta increases the maximum HP (Image via Garena)

In Luqueta’s Free Fire ability, every kill will raise max health by 10 points, up to 50.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai’s Raging Reload will automatically reload a weapon’s magazine by 30% of its capacity after users knock down an enemy. It only functions if the firearm is of the AR, SG, SMG, or Pistol category.

K is a force to reckon with in Free Fire after the buff as it helps in providing constant HP at the time of need with enhanced EP to HP conversion rate. Miguel, in the meantime, can assist gamers to get additional EP after every time providing an initiative to go aggressive to get more kills.

Luqueta will help increase the maximum HP to 250 once they take down a few opponents. With the increased EP, players will have an edge throughout the match. Jai will help fight multiple opponents by reloading the gun’s magazine.

3) Dimitri + Laura + Maro + Rafael

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri works similar to Alok(Image via Garena)

When the Healing Heartbeat is activated, it creates a healing zone. Whenever in it, users and allies will gain three health points per second and have the option to self-recover if knocked down. Dimitri's ability has an 85-second cooldown after each use.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura helps with increased accuracy (Image via Garena)

Laura’s Sharp Shooter enhances accuracy for gamers who are scoped in. At the base level, the percentage rise is 10%.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro helps in long-range fights (Image via Garena)

Using Maro’s Falcon Fervor, the damage increases with distance by 5%. Damage to marked foes is also boosted by 1%.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael is good while using snipers (Image via Garena)

While using snipers and marksman rifles, Rafael’s ability will give them a silenced firing sound. Moreover, successful shots will lead them to bleed 40% faster after being knocked down.

Dimitri is similar to Alok but has a lower healing rate and the option of self-revival when downed in this zone. This can be especially helpful over a long-range with no enemies nearby. Laura is beneficial for Free Fire players using snipers as it increases their accuracy when scoped in.

With the increase in range, Maro will also increase the amount of damage dealt. At the same time, Rafael will assist in concealing the sound with specific weapon classes. Furthermore, foes that are knocked out will bleed more quickly.

4) Skyler + Moco + D-Bee + Leon

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler is good for rushers (Image via Garena)

Riptide Rhythm unleashes a sonic wave, damaging 5 Gloo Walls in the 50m range. It has a cooldown of 60 seconds. Additionally, every Gloo Wall deployed by the user will lead to health recovery, starting at 4 points.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco provides information to the players (Image via Garena)

Hitting an opponent triggers Moco’s Hacker’s Eye ability, tagging them for two seconds. Teammates will also receive information about the enemies’ location.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

D-Bee can help in running and gun (Image via Garena)

When gamers are firing while moving in Free Fire, their movement speed rises by 5%, and the accuracy surges by 20% due to D-Bee’s Bullet Beats.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon recovers HP (Image via Garena)

If players survive combat at any point in the match, they will receive five health points with Leon equipped. The number will rise further as the level increases.

Skyler is a great character choice for rushers in Free Fire. It can destroy the opponent’s cover with Riptide Rhythm, leaving them vulnerable. Moco will tag their opponents once they are hit. This information is pivotal when rushing.

D-Bee is extremely useful when employing SMGs and shotguns, allowing gamers to run and fire down their opponents. In the meantime, Leon will assist players in replenishing their health if they survive a battle.

5) Wukong + Hayato + Kelly + Jota

Wukong: Camouflage

Wukong can camouflage into bush (Image via Garena)

Wukong’s skill allows players to turn into a bush while having a 20% speed reduction. The conversion lasts for 10 seconds and will be over if users attack their opponents. Upon completion, there is a 300-second cooldown; however, it will be reset if individuals take down an enemy.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato can be used in any combination (Image via Garena)

When equipped, Bushido raises armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% drop in maximum health.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly helps with sprint speed (Image via Garena)

Kelly’s Free Fire ability is named Dash. At the base level, it increases sprinting speed by 1%.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota replenishes HP on every frag (Image via Garena)

When using Sustained Raids, players will be able to replenish their health by hitting an opponent. Also, knocking them down will restore 10% of the total HP.

The combination can be used in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. Wukong is widely used for the transformation ability, while gamers can gain HP after eliminating opponents. This becomes even more essential in close-range fights with multiple opponents.

Hayato will aid the user in defeating their opponents. At the same time, their HP is low by increasing armor penetration. At the same time, Kelly will allow users to leave the situation after eliminating the opponent quickly.

Note: The choice of characters and the combination is entirely subjective in Free Fire. Players may always mix and match their abilities depending on their play style. Moreover, the abilities of the characters are mentioned at the lowest level.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

