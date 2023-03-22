How to play new Free Fire MAX OB39 update on PC

Garena has started the release of the much-awaited OB39 to its popular gaming title Free Fire MAX. The recent update features many new additions, including characters, events, and much more.

The title offers amazing compatibility and can be played on Android, iOS, and PC. Gamers need to download an emulator on their PC to run the game and its update on the setup and enjoy the ultimate battle royale experience.

This article discusses a quick guide to downloading and playing the new Free Fire MAX OB39 update on a PC.

Guide to playing the new Free Fire MAX OB39 update on PC

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to playing the FF MAX OB39 update on PC:

1) Download and install any good emulator on your PC.

2) Sign in with your Google account on the emulator and open the Google Play Store.

3) In the Google Play Store, search for Free Fire MAX and click the Install button to start the downloads procedure or update to the OB39 patch.

4) Wait for the installation to be completed and open the title in the emulator.

5) Once the maintenance break is over, gamers can enjoy new features on their PC.

NOTE: It is important to remember that you must make sure your computer has adequate storage space available so that Free Fire MAX can be downloaded and updated. Also, use a fast Wi-Fi connection to download and install the gaming title on your PC quickly.

Best emulators to run Free Fire MAX on PC

1) Bluestacks

Bluestacks is one of the most renowned emulators to run Android apps and games on PC. The software doesn't require any high-end specifications on a PC to run and work smoothly. Gamers can easily sign in with their Google account to download FF MAX and enjoy it with their friends and teammates.

Here are the minimum specifications required to run Bluestacks on a PC setup:

OS: Windows 7 or above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: At least 4GB.

HDD: Minimum 5GB Free Disk Space.

Users also need the latest graphic drivers

2) MEmu Play

MEmu Play is another popular emulator available for players to play games. The software features plenty of amazing customization for its users. Some of the most used features include full keymapping support and a multi-instance manager which are helpful in quickly learning the controls required to play any shooting game on the PC.

Here are the minimum specifications required to run MEmu Play on a PC setup:

Processor: Intel or AMD CPU with 2 cores x86/x86_64 Processor

OS: Any one of Windows XP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10

Hardware Virtualization Technology enabled in BIOS

RAM: 2GB RAM (4GB for x64 system)

HDD: Free 5GB space

Top features in Free Fire MAX OB39

Garena has added many new and exciting features to the OB39 update in Free Fire MAX. Here are a few features that players can look out for in the OB39 version:

New in-game character system and preset section

New awakened ability for Alvaro

New character - Orion

New Battle Royale and Clash Squad Adjustments

New mode - Triple Wolves

New mode (incorporated exclusively for pets) - Pet Smash

Optimation of Coin Clash mode

Improvements and changes to characters - Xayne, Otho, Dasha, and Ford

Character Balance changes - Alok and Kenta

New Lone Wolf Cup

Map changes in Clash Squad - Mill and Pochinok

Several System Optimizations

Game Environment Optimisation

Improvements in Weapons and Balances

Map Structure Optimation

Gameplay changes with auto-aim optimization

Changes to Craftland

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes