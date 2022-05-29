How to pre-order Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass: Price, theme, and complete guide

Pre-orders for the forthcoming season of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 have begun today. For a limited time, gamers may get their hands on the exclusive reward for ordering the Elite Bundle before it is officially released in the game.

The rewards in the Elite Pass have always excited the players as they generally bring multiple outfits and other skins, which users can acquire for a fraction of the cost. Moreover, it is released at the start of the month, and hence gamers get a new collection every other month.

The Season 48 Elite Pass will conclude at the end of May. It is just a matter of days before a plethora of new cosmetics arrives for gamers with the release of Season 49.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49: Theme, steps to pre-order, and more

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 will begin on 1 June 2022 and will include a new assortment of cosmetics based on the Swordsoul Reality theme. The pre-order for the pass started today, and gamers will need to spend 999 diamonds to pre-order the Elite Bundle.

This will provide gamers will all the bundle perks, including 50 badges. Additionally, the developers are offering Skull Song Motorbike as a pre-order bonus.

Users do not need to fret if they do not have enough diamonds, as they will also have the option to purchase the regular Elite Pass for 499 diamonds upon its release. In addition, the Elite Bundle will be offered for the same price as the pre-order.

Consequently, people interested in purchasing the more expensive version can order it now to obtain an additional item.

Besides this, it is essential to note that the price of Elite Pass and Bundle will vary depending on the server they are in.

Steps to pre-order the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49

Step 1: Players are first required to access their account in Free Fire and open the Elite Pass section.

Step 2: Next, they should select the icon beside the upgrade button to open the pre-order interface.

Step 3: Finally, gamers must spend 999 diamonds to pre-order the bundle to receive the Skull Song Motorbike.

Leaked rewards

The developers have provided the Cybersword Neon Bundle and Cybersword Ember Bundle preview, while the leaks for other items have been online for a few days now. Some of the most important items include:

Monster Truck: Skull Opera – 0 Badges

Death Theatre avatar – 5 Badges

SPAS12 – Neon Opera – 10 Badges

Cyberblade Dan (Top) – 15 Badges

Pink Facade Banner – 30 Badges

Cyberblade Sheng (Top) and Pink Façade Avatar – 40 Badges

Kingfisher – Neon Opera – 60 Badges

Neon Opera Skyboard and Prismatic Song T-shirt – 100 Badges

Golden Facade Banner – 115 Badges

Robotic Opera Loot Box – 125 Badges

Golden Facade Avatar – 135 Badges

Pink Facade Avatar – 150 Badges

Skull Opera Backpack – 195 Badges

Robotic Opera Parachute – 200 Badges

It is essential to emphasize that these are leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. Players will get to see the rewards in just a few days.

