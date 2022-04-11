How to use Free Fire redeem codes on official rewards redemption site in April 2022

Free Fire redeem codes are a life-saver for many users. Although the title may be a free-to-play battle royale mobile game, to buy in-game items such as cosmetics or characters, players must spend diamonds.

While this is an easy hurdle for some to overcome, not everyone wants to pay for these items. Thankfully, they don't have to. At times, the developers reward players with free gifts in the form of Free Fire redeem codes. These can be used to obtain in-game rewards without spending diamonds or even gold.

Sadly, not everyone is aware that these codes exist, and even fewer players know how to redeem them. Given how complex and intricate the game is, things can get rather confusing. Thankfully, by reading this article, players will be able to learn how to use Free Fire redeem codes to obtain gifts.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

How to use Free Fire redeem code: A step-by-step walkthrough

Before discussing the process, players should be aware that Garena Free Fire only has one official site for redeeming codes. Given that users must sign in to redeem them, care should be taken to avoid logging into fake/phony sites. Here is the link to the official Free Fire redeem code site. That being said, here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Go to the official site using the link provided above.

Step 2: Sign in to the website using the platform that has been linked with the account. Users can choose from various options such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, etc.

Step 3: Once logged in, the user must provide a valid redemption code before proceeding. The code in question should have 12 to 16 characters consisting of numbers and capital letters.

Step 4: To avoid using fake codes, users can follow this website to always find working Free Fire redeem codes daily.

Step 5: Once the code has been entered, users should open their game and claim it from the in-game mailing system.

Readers can check out this video for more information:

Note: Some codes may or may not work for users due to expiry and server restrictions.

What gifts can players receive by using Free Fire redeem codes?

Given how vast the game is, players can receive a number of items depending on the code used. These vary from day to day and occasion to occasion. Redemption codes from special events are likely to reward players with better loot than those obtained daily.

Aside from cosmetics such as outfits, gun skins, etc., players can also obtain free diamonds if they're lucky. However, in most cases, the possibility of receiving free diamonds is very rare. This applies to pets as well.

On the other side of the spectrum, players are more likely to receive Legendary items if their luck holds out. Given that some of these items are only available for a limited period, players should redeem the codes as soon as possible.

