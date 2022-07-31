How to win up to 20,000 diamonds through Free Fire MAX Co-Lab event

Garena has launched a global event/contest called FF Co-Lab: Light Up the Map for Free Fire MAX players, which is essentially an invitation to join the Co-Lab community. As the developers continue to enhance the appearance of the game, they have come up with FF Co-Lab, a global platform for gamers, industry professionals, and brands to co-create content alongside the game.

The developers co-created the new GFF alongside Akira Kobayashi under the same Co-Lab initiative. Garena has now extended this invitation for the development of the designs to be featured in future Free Fire MAX maps through in-game art like billboards and architecture. The global winners of the contest also have a chance to win up to US$2,000 and as many as 20,000 diamonds.

The players’ role does not end with submitting their own designs as they can also vote for the ones they like best to help select the winner.

Free Fire MAX FF Co-Lab guide for free 20,000 diamonds

Though participants in the event will have the opportunity to earn money and a lot of diamonds, it won't be easy. They will have to offer their unique designs and will also have to win contests to receive the rewards. The good thing is that there is no limit to the art style or designs, and the player's success in this contest depends on their creativity.

There is just one pre-requisite. Players must be at least eighteen years old or the age of majority in their country of residence.

According to the design regulations, an added bonus can be obtained by using game-related components such as characters and pets, as well as Free Fire MAX brand graphics.

To help with this, developers have provided users with a template alongside brand icons and graphics that users can employ in their designs. They can directly download the contest materials from the event interface itself.

The entire contest is divided into five phases, with the Submission stage being underway at the moment. Gamers need to send in their design by 17 August 2022 to participate in the event.

The schedule, along with the stages' descriptions, is as follows:

Submission (26 July – 17 August): Period of submission of designs.

Period of submission of designs. Region Voting (19 August – 25 August): Fans can vote for designs in their region. The 20 most-voted ones will be awarded.

Official Selection (25 August – 2 September) : Free Fire MAX’s Judge Panel will choose the five best designs from the shortlisted 20 to be the global finalists. (The panel includes the game’s Branding Team, Community Team, Art Team, and Game Design Team)

Free Fire MAX’s Judge Panel will choose the five best designs from the shortlisted 20 to be the global finalists. (The panel includes the game’s Branding Team, Community Team, Art Team, and Game Design Team) Global Voting (2 September – 8 September): The global voting period will involve users voting for any one of the designs. The top five will be featured on a map in the future.

Award Announcement (8 September – 16 September): The winners will be announced, and the developers will contact them and provide the different prizes.

Prizes

Gamers can make real money as well as tons of diamonds throughout this contest. Here are the specifics of the different prizes that players will be able to acquire:

1st - 2000 USD + design featured in a map

2nd – 3rd: 1000 USD + design featured in a map

4th – 5th: 500 USD + design featured in a map

6th – 10th: 300 USD

Other global finalists: 10,000 diamonds

Top 10 in each region: 10,000 diamonds

11th – 20th in each region: 5000 diamonds

Global finalist awards and top-10 awards can accumulate; hence, users may win 20,000 diamonds as well.

Steps to send in the designs

These are the steps that gamers can follow to send their designs:

Step 1: Players must boot up Free Fire MAX and head to the in-game events.

Step 2: Under the News section, they must select the Co-Lab option. They can then hit the Go To button.

A particular web interface will appear on their screen, mentioning all the specifics that they need to know.

Step 3: Gamers can later scroll down to find the Submit button. They can subsequently upload the file.

While uploading the file, users must note that the size must be under 2 MB, and the format should be JPG or PNG. They will also need to enter details like the design name, the concept behind it, and their email address.

Thus, essentially, players only stand a chance of getting the diamonds through the Free Fire MAX Co-Lab, and there is no guarantee.

