Jabraat Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Nikhil Sah is the man behind the popular YouTube channel Jabraat Gaming, and he has built a reputation for himself in the Free Fire community with his content. The internet star regularly posts videos, that include updates about the game and from time to time posts short gameplay clips in the mix that are popular with his audience.

The YouTuber’s subscriber count of 362k has been flat for some time now. Besides the YouTube channel, he also shares clips of his gameplay on his Instagram page, where he has 10.5k followers.

Jabraat Gaming’s Free Fire ID, guild, and rank details

Jabraat Gaming's Free Fire ID (Image via Garena)

Jabraat Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 1144061402. He stands at Diamond 2 in BR-Ranked Season 35 and Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 20. The YouTuber heads the JG ExSPORTS guild in the game, and its guild ID is 72566116. The following section outlines his Free Fire stats as of September 10, 2023:

BR Career stats

His BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Jabraat Gaming has competed in 1587 solo games and swept through the opposition, emerging victorious 138 times to secure a win rate of 8.69%. He has registered 3134 eliminations to hold on to a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Nikhil Sah has played 2076 duo matches and remained unscathed on 161 occasions, yielding a win rate of 7.75%. He has snagged 3726 kills, averaging 1.95 frags per death.

The YouTuber has also claimed first place 843 times in 5543 squad contests, leading him to a win rate of 15.20%. With 10172 frags, the internet star has sustained a K/D ratio of 2.16.

BR Ranked stats

His BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the current BR-Ranked Season, Jabraat Gaming has taken part in one solo match and racked up only one frag in this encounter to stand with a K/D ratio of 1. Apart from this, he has stepped into 15 squad matches, wherein he has secured 46 eliminations, culminating in a K/D ratio of 3.07.

Note: The content creator’s stats are accurate at writing the article, and these will change as he plays more matches.

Jabraat Gaming’s estimated income

His estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to statistics on Social Blade, the Jabraat Gaming channel generates $20 - $313 per month with its present viewership levels. When extended for a year, the estimates come out between $235 and $3.8K.

Jabraat Gaming’s YouTube channel

Nikhil Sah started his career as a content creator on YouTube in 2020 with Free Fire as the focus. In the last few years, he has churned out 700+ videos, including shorts that have brought in 21.9 million views and have catapulted him to over 360k subscribers.

In the first year, the Jabraat Gaming channel did not receive any traction. It was during early 2021 that the content creator received his major break as his channel grew multifold in these months. Even during the previous month, the channel has gained no subscribers, as the videos on his channel have recorded up to 78.263k views.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.