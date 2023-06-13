JorgePlayed's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

JorgePlayed is a fast-growing Free Fire content creator from Peru. He regularly uploads videos about the game and frequently plays it on livestream. The YouTuber has acquired a decent following over the years, with 465 thousand subscribers on the Google-owned video-sharing platform. His videos have a total view count of more than 73 million.

JorgePlayed also has over 14 thousand followers on his Instagram account.

Disclaimer: There is a ban on Free Fire in India, and players residing in the country are recommended not to play the game. However, they are free to play the MAX variant since it is not prohibited in the nation.

JorgePlayed’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

JorgePlayed’s Free Fire ID is 341273964. He leads a guild named “JORGEPLAYED,” whose Guild ID is 2038542325.

The player is currently ranked Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19. His exact stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

JorgePlayed's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

JorgePlayed has engaged in 1119 solo matches in Free Fire and has secured 82 victories, making his win rate 7.32%. He has accumulated 1804 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.74.

The content creator has also participated in 257 duo matches, bagging 15 Booyahs for a win rate of 5.83%. With 367 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.52.

JorgePlayed has won 142 out of 1151 squad matches, and his team has 142 wins, translating to a win rate of 12.33%. He has registered 2257 eliminations, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.24.

BR Ranked

JorgePlayed's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, JorgePlayed has featured in 17 solo matches and has three victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 17.64%. He has killed 58 opponents for a K/D ratio of 4.14.

The YouTuber has also competed in 50 ranked squad matches and has eight Booyahs, recording a win rate of 16.00%. With a K/D ratio of 2.76, he has 116 eliminations under his belt.

Note: JorgePlayed’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (June 13, 2023). They will change as he engages in more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

JorgePlayed has gradually earned a massive subscriber count on YouTube, courtesy of his fun videos. His oldest upload is from August 2020, and there are presently 526 uploads on his channel. The most-watched of them all has 1.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, JorgePlayed received 15 thousand subscribers over the last 30 days. The total number of views he gained in the same period was 3.033 million.

The content creator also operates another channel called “JorgePlay.” It has 38 thousand subscribers and more than four million views.

