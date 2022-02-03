Jota vs Elite Andrew vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better in February 2022?

Choosing the best character in Free Fire depends on numerous factors. With so many things to take into account, merely selecting a character randomly will not cut it. However, there are a few meta-characters that suit every occasion.

Among them, Jota, Elite Andrew, and Skyler stand out. These characters are good for both solo and squad matches. Their abilities can be used in most situations and provide numerous benefits. Although all of them have good abilities, only one of them can be considered the best.

Breaking down Jota, Elite Andrew, and Skyler in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Jota

Ability

Jota's ability, Sustained Raids, provides the user with a passive stream of HP during combat. Whenever the opponent is hit by a bullet, the user will recover a small percentage of HP. If the opponent is knocked down or killed, the user recovers an additional 20% HP.

Combat usage

When using Jota in combat, players will be able to chain attacks to farm HP. Rather than using medkits, this method of healing will allow for rapid HP regeneration by shooting at opponents.

Elite Andrew

Ability

Elite Andrew's ability, Wolf Pack, improves armor damage reduction by 11%. Additionally, 15% damage is reduced for every squad member using the ability. The character also receives bonuses from the Armor Specialist ability. This reduces the vest durability loss by 12%.

Combat usage

In combat, Elite Andrew's ability gives the user damage reduction bonuses. In theory, it will allow players to last longer in combat and hold their ground. If the ability is used by the entire squad, the bonuses get amplified.

Skyler

Ability

Skyler's ability, Riptide Rhythm, unleashes a sonic wave when activated. This wave can destroy five gloo walls at a range of up to 100 meters. Once the sonic wave is unleashed, it has a cooldown period of 40 seconds. Additionally, the user also gains HP every time they place a gloo wall.

Combat usage

When using Skyler in Free Fire, the user will be able to destroy gloo walls with ease. This will be beneficial during rushes or when opponents spam gloo walls for protection. Additionally, due to the passive healing ability, users can take a few risks during combat.

Verdict

Elite Andrew seems like a good choice. His ability reduces damage taken by armor and slows down their degradation in combat. Sadly, players still sustain the same amount of damage from headshots and armor penetration. In essence, while the armor may last longer, the user will not.

In the case of Jota, his ability in Free Fire allows the user to heal through combat. Every bullet that inflicts damage restores HP. However, if the user is unable to land hits, the ability has little to offer. Players will then have to revert to relying on medkits to heal in-game.

For all the above reasons, Skyler is the best option in Free Fire. His ability provides an aggressive talent and healing skill. This combination is useful in any situation in-game. The ability also allows players to play solo or support their squad in battle. Additionally, Skyler is also well suited to CS mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

