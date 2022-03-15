K vs Chrono vs Shirou: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for rank push in March 2022?

When it comes to pushing rank in Free Fire MAX, very few characters are adept at the task. Depending on their abilities and usage, they can either be helpful or stall the push indefinitely.

To ensure that the ranking process does not come to a grinding halt, characters such as K, Chrono, and Shirou can be used. However, only one of them is best-suited for the task. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down K, Chrono, and Shirou in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

K

K's ability in Free Fire MAX allows the user to control EP. It is called Master Of All and has two modes: Psychology and Jiu-Jitsu. In the Psychology mode, users recover 3 EP every second. In Jiu-Jitsu mode, EP to HP conversion rate is increased by 500%.

As bonus perks, K has a larger EP pool of 250 and can heal all allies in a certain radius when activating Jiu-Jitsu mode. This makes the character somewhat suited as a support class.

Chrono

Chrono's ability in Free Fire MAX, Time Tuner, allows the user to create an impenetrable shield wall. When activated, a force field with 800 hit points is created, which lasts for six seconds. When users are within this force field, they will take no damage from external forces or be able to deal damage.

This defensive barrier allows the user to protect their entire team from incoming gunfire and other types of damage. While Xayne can easily counter that ability, it still provides solid defense in combat.

Shirou

Shirou's ability in Free Fire MAX, Damage Delivered, allows the user to counterattack with deadly force. When a user is shot by an enemy within 80 meters, the attacker is marked for six seconds. The first shot on the attacker by the user will deal 100% armor penetration damage.

While this ability has certain time constraints, a powerful counterattack may eliminate the enemy from the match. However, given the range, they are likely to take cover before being shot at.

Verdict

Given that ranked matches involve a lot of shooting, the character has to be able to sustain themself in battle and survive fights. Taking these parameters into consideration, K is by far the best one for the job.

Although Chrono and Shirou are admirable in their own way, they fail to deliver a tactical edge in combat. While their abilities can be enhanced by using others to compliment them, K stands tall on his own without any help.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu