Kill2Head's (Ansh Bond) Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Kill2Head, better recognized in the Free Fire community as Ansh Bond, is a renowned content gaming creator from India. He regularly posts videos and YouTube Shorts surrounding the battle royale title, and his popularity has consistently grown. His current numbers show a subscriber count of 3.09 million, alongside a total view count of more than 316.561 million.

Further, Ansh Bond has 38.7 thousand followers on his Instagram handle and over 10 thousand on Facebook. Fans can check details about Kill2Head's Free Fire ID, stats, and more in the section below.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country are advised not to play the game on their devices. However, they can continue playing matches in the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited.

Kill2Head's (Ansh Bond) Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Kill2Head's Free Fire ID is 712686969. He leads the "KILL2HEAD ✔" guild, whose Guild ID is 70713779.

The content creator is currently ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Diamond I in CS-Ranked Season 19. Listed below are his in-game statistics:

BR Career

Kill2Head's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Kill2Head has played 3050 solo games and has come out on top on 147 occasions, giving way to a win rate of 4.81%. He has killed 5,208 enemies in the mode at a K/D ratio of 1.79.

Within the duo mode, he has 3,396 appearances and has remained unbeaten in 275 of them, leading to a win percentage of 8.09%. With a K/D ratio of 1.72, he has 5,371 frags.

The player has also competed in 6,362 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1,198, resulting in a win ratio of 18.83%. There are 14,529 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.81.

BR Ranked

Kill2Head's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Kill2Head has played 11 solo games in the current ranked season, but has failed to win. He has accumulated 29 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.64.

The YouTuber has competed in 16 duo matches as well and has a single Booyah, retaining a win percentage of 6.25%. He has bagged 58 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.87.

Lastly, Kill2Head has engaged in 210 squad games, and his team has secured 35 victories, making his win rate 16.66%. At a K/D ratio of 4.15, he has 726 frags.

Note: Kill2Head's Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article. The information above will change as he appears in more matches.

YouTube channel

Kill2Head has frequently posted Free Fire-based content, and his channel has boomed in the previous few years. He currently has 428 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched has received 14 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has acquired 1.085 million views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has fallen by 10 thousand.

He additionally runs two other channels - Ansh Bond 2.0 and Kill2Head Shorts. They feature 91.4 thousand and 16.8 thousand subscribers, respectively.

