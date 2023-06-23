AK FF's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Free Fire content in Malayalam has become quite popular thanks to the game's large Malayali audience, and YouTubers like AK FF (AK FREE FIRE) have gained traction as a result of the same. He uploads videos related to gameplay and frequently posts highlights and montages. At the time of writing, the content creator boasts a subscriber count of 366k, alongside a view count of more than 51.253 million.

AK FF also has 22.9k followers on his Instagram handle. The section below offers details regarding his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban imposed on Free Fire in India, players from the country should not play the game on their devices. However, they can engage in the MAX variant since it was not prohibited inside the nation.

AK FF's Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

AK FF's Free Fire ID is 557850050. At the moment, he is not a member of any guild inside the battle royale title.

Looking at his rank, the content creator is placed in Diamond III and Gold II in the BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19, respectively. The stats that he maintains are listed below:

BR Career

AK FF's BR Career (Image via Garena)

AK FF has competed in 3968 solo games and has 466 Booyahs, giving way to a win rate of 11.74%. He has killed 9361 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The YouTuber has also featured in 5059 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 777, leading to a win rate of 15.35%. He has 15320 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.58.

He has 5971 appearances in the squad mode and 1124 victories, resulting in a win rate of 18.82%. He has accumulated 24115 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.98.

BR Ranked

AK FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

AK FF has played 244 solo games in BR-Ranked Season 33 and has four first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 1.63%. With 95 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 0.40.

He has eight wins in 32 duo matches, making his win rate 25.00%. He has bagged 118 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.92.

Lastly, AK FF has engaged in 235 squad matches and has 40 victories, retaining a win rate of 17.02%. At a K/D ratio of 6.91, he has 1347 eliminations.

Note: AK FF's Free Fire stats listed above were recorded when writing this article. The stats above will change as he continues to play more matches.

YouTube channel

AK FF has consistently posted videos related to the game and slowly gained numbers on his YouTube channel. Since starting his journey a couple of years ago, he has uploaded a total of 1525 videos, of which the most-watched one has received 660k views.

According to Social Blade, AK FF has received 1k subscribers in the last 30 days. The content creator's total view count has grown by 329.144k over the same period.

