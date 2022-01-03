List of Free Fire characters available in the game in 2022

Characters form a crucial part of Free Fire's overall gameplay, primarily because of their remarkable abilities. Over the years, the list of characters has gradually expanded, with developers introducing new ones periodically.
In 2021, Garena added around ten of them to Free Fire, with the latest addition being Nairi. Users had the opportunity to obtain him via a Top-Up event, one of several that Free Fire regularly rolls out for its fans.
Currently, there are approximately 45 characters present in Garena Free Fire, and each boasts a unique ability (except for the default ones).
Note: The following is a list of characters in Free Fire and does not feature a comparison amongst them.
All the characters that players can try out in Free Fire (2022)
1) A124
Ability: Thrill of Battle
Type: Active
2) Alok
Ability: Drop the Beat
Type: Active
3) Alvaro
Ability: Art of Demolition
Type: Passive
4) Andrew
Ability: Armor Specialist
Type: Passive
5) Antonio
Ability: Gangster's Spirit
Type: Passive
6) Caroline
Ability: Agility
Type: Passive
7) Chrono
Ability: Time Turner
Type: Active
8) Clu
Ability: Tracing Steps
Type: Active
9) Dasha
Ability: Partying On
Type: Passive
10) D-bee
Ability: Bullet Beats
Type: Passive
11) Dimitri
Ability: Healing Heartbeat
Type: Active
12) Ford
Ability: Iron Will
Type: Passive
13) Hayato
Ability: Bushido
Type: Passive
14) Jai
Ability: Raging Reload
Type: Passive
15) Joseph
Ability: Nutty Movement
Type: Passive
16) Jota
Ability: Sustained Raids
Type: Passive
17) K
Ability: Master of All
Type: Active
18) Kapella
Ability: Healing Song
Type: Passive
19) Kelly
Ability: Dash
Type: Passive
20) Kla
Ability: Muay Thai
Type: Passive
21) Laura
Ability: Sharp Shooter
Type: Passive
22) Leon
Ability: Buzzer Beater
Type: Passive
23) Luqueta
Ability: Hat Trick
Type: Passive
24) Maro
Ability: Maro
Type: Passive
25) Maxim
Ability: Gluttony
Type: Passive
26) Miguel
Ability: Crazy Slayer
Type: Passive
27) Misha
Ability: Afterburner
Type: Passive
28) Moco
Ability: Hacker's Eye
Type: Passive
29) Nairi
Ability: Ice Iron
Type: Passive
30) Nikita
Ability: Firearms Expert
Type: Passive
31) Notora
Ability: Racer's Blessing
Type: Passive
32) Nulla
Ability: No ability
33) Olivia
Ability: Healing Touch
Type: Passive
34) Otho
Ability: Memory Mist
Type: Passive
35) Paloma
Ability: Arms-Dealing
Type: Passive
36) Primis
Ability: No ability
37) Rafael
Ability: Dead Silent
Type: Passive
38) Shani
Ability: Gear Recycle
Type: Passive
39) Shirou
Ability: Damage Delivered
Type: Passive
40) Skyler
Ability: Riptide Rhythm
Type: Active
41) Steffie
Ability: Painted Refuge
Type: Active
42) Thiva
Ability: Vital Vibes
Type: Passive
43) Wolfrahh
Ability: Limelight
Type: Passive
44) Wukong
Ability: Camouflage
Type: Active
45) Xayne
Ability: Xtreme Encounter
Type: Active
Apart from these, some characters also have awakened versions in Free Fire.
Disclaimer: All the images have been taken from the character section of Free Fire.