List of Free Fire characters available in the game in 2022

Characters form a crucial part of Free Fire's overall gameplay, primarily because of their remarkable abilities. Over the years, the list of characters has gradually expanded, with developers introducing new ones periodically.

In 2021, Garena added around ten of them to Free Fire, with the latest addition being Nairi. Users had the opportunity to obtain him via a Top-Up event, one of several that Free Fire regularly rolls out for its fans.

Currently, there are approximately 45 characters present in Garena Free Fire, and each boasts a unique ability (except for the default ones).

Note: The following is a list of characters in Free Fire and does not feature a comparison amongst them.

All the characters that players can try out in Free Fire (2022)

1) A124

A124 (Image via Garena)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Type: Active

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Garena)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Type: Active

3) Alvaro

Alvaro (Image via Garena)

Ability: Art of Demolition

Type: Passive

4) Andrew

Andrew (Image via Garena)

Ability: Armor Specialist

Type: Passive

5) Antonio

Antonio (Image via Garena)

Ability: Gangster's Spirit

Type: Passive

6) Caroline

Caroline (Image via Garena)

Ability: Agility

Type: Passive

7) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Garena)

Ability: Time Turner

Type: Active

8) Clu

Clu (Image via Garena)

Ability: Tracing Steps

Type: Active

9) Dasha

Dasha (Image via Garena)

Ability: Partying On

Type: Passive

10) D-bee

D-bee (Image via Garena)

Ability: Bullet Beats

Type: Passive

11) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Type: Active

12) Ford

Ford (Image via Garena)

Ability: Iron Will

Type: Passive

13) Hayato

Hayato (Image via Garena)

Ability: Bushido

Type: Passive

14) Jai

Jai (Image via Garena)

Ability: Raging Reload

Type: Passive

15) Joseph

Joseph (Image via Garena)

Ability: Nutty Movement

Type: Passive

16) Jota

Jota (Image via Garena)

Ability: Sustained Raids

Type: Passive

17) K

K (Image via Garena)

Ability: Master of All

Type: Active

18) Kapella

Kapella (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Song

Type: Passive

19) Kelly

Kelly (Image via Garena)

Ability: Dash

Type: Passive

20) Kla

Kla (Image via Garena)

Ability: Muay Thai

Type: Passive

21) Laura

Laura (Image via Garena)

Ability: Sharp Shooter

Type: Passive

22) Leon

Leon (Image via Garena)

Ability: Buzzer Beater

Type: Passive

23) Luqueta

Luqueta (Image via Garena)

Ability: Hat Trick

Type: Passive

24) Maro

Maro (Image via Garena)

Ability: Maro

Type: Passive

25) Maxim

Maxim (Image via Garena)

Ability: Gluttony

Type: Passive

26) Miguel

Miguel (Image via Garena)

Ability: Crazy Slayer

Type: Passive

27) Misha

Misha (Image via Garena)

Ability: Afterburner

Type: Passive

28) Moco

Moco (Image via Garena)

Ability: Hacker's Eye

Type: Passive

29) Nairi

Nairi (Image via Garena)

Ability: Ice Iron

Type: Passive

30) Nikita

Nikita (Image via Garena)

Ability: Firearms Expert

Type: Passive

31) Notora

Notora (Image via Garena)

Ability: Racer's Blessing

Type: Passive

32) Nulla

Nulla (Image via Garena)

Ability: No ability

33) Olivia

Olivia (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Touch

Type: Passive

34) Otho

Otho (Image via Garena)

Ability: Memory Mist

Type: Passive

35) Paloma

Paloma (Image via Garena)

Ability: Arms-Dealing

Type: Passive

36) Primis

Primis (Image via Garena)

Ability: No ability

37) Rafael

Rafael (Image via Garena)

Ability: Dead Silent

Type: Passive

38) Shani

Shani (Image via Garena)

Ability: Gear Recycle

Type: Passive

39) Shirou

Shirou (Image via Garena)

Ability: Damage Delivered

Type: Passive

40) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Garena)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Type: Active

41) Steffie

Steffie (Image via Garena)

Ability: Painted Refuge

Type: Active

42) Thiva

Thiva (Image via Garena)

Ability: Vital Vibes

Type: Passive

43) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh (Image via Garena)

Ability: Limelight

Type: Passive

44) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Garena)

Ability: Camouflage

Type: Active

45) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Garena)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Type: Active

Apart from these, some characters also have awakened versions in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: All the images have been taken from the character section of Free Fire.

