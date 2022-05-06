List of legendary rewards and free items released in the Free Fire Ramadan 2022 event

The Free Fire update arrives around every two months, and the developers include plenty of events in between to keep players engrossed in the battle royale title. Gamers have been delighted by Garena’s latest releases, including the BTS collaboration events, which were quickly followed by Ramadan 2022 and The First Battle event.

The most recent Ramadan events have been underway since 18 April, and these will still be available for a few days. When it comes to freebies, the developers have gone all in. Here is a complete overview of all the items released as part of the campaign.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title.

All Free Fire Ramadan 2022 rewards along with their events

The following section lists the different events that were made accessible during the Free Fire Ramadan 2022 celebrations:

Exchange Store – Classic and Premium

The Classic Store started on 18 April and will run until 8 May, while the Premium Store commenced on 30 April and will be available until 8 May. Users can obtain Ramadan-themed AK gun skin, pin, avatar, banner, and other items like vouchers, crates, and universal fragments through them.

Players must accumulate ‘Ramadan Tokens’ via daily missions and aftermatch drops and then exchange them for the items.

Playtime Reward

Playtime Reward event was available between 3 May and 5 May, offering two rewards in the form of a room card and backpack skin. Gamers had to play the game for a particular period to receive the items. Here are the specifics:

Play 60 minutes: Craftland Room Card (1 match)

Play 100 minutes: Green Power Backpack

Weekend Mission – 1, 2, 3

Weekend Mission 1 and 2 were available on 23-24 April and 30 April-1 May, respectively, and they gave away Emerald Basher and Grenade – Emerald Power, alongside several loot crates.

The third edition of this will be made available in Free Fire between 7 and 8 May and will be giving out a unique Jeep – Emerald Shimmer skin. Users should simply complete the respective missions to attain it.

Stamp Collection

Stamp Collection has been one of the highlights of the Free Fire Ramadan Celebrations, and it features the exclusive Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) bundle. The developers have added nine different kinds of stamps within the event, and players must acquire all of them via spins to receive the specified rewards.

Hidden Logo

Hidden Logo is another excellent and engaging event currently available in the game. There are ten different levels that players must complete. In each one of them, they must find the hidden logo within eight seconds.

The rewards from the event include a craftland room card, weapon royale voucher, loot crates, diamond royale vouchers, and universal fragments.

Ramadan Check-In/Daily Check-In

The ‘Login 7 Days for 7 Rewards’ or the Check-In event has been going on since 30 April. Each day, gamers can log in and claim the different items specified by the developers. Listed below are the complete details:

Day 1: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Day 2: 2x Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Day 3: 2x MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Day 4: 2x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Day 5: Craftland Room Card

Day 6: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Day 7: 2x Incubator Voucher

Milestone rewards

Ramadan milestone offers three rewards: 2x Gold Royale Vouchers, Emerald Bloom Parachute, and Emerald Bloom Skyboard. All three targets in the event have been crossed, and users can go ahead and claim the available items.

Ramadan Top-Up

Ramadan Top Up was available between 25 April and 3 May. As always, players were required to purchase a given number of diamonds within the game to receive the two legendary prizes. These were the exact requirements:

Emerald Slicer: Buy 200 diamonds

BOOYAH Sparks emote: Buy 500 diamonds

Friend Callback

A callback is basically inviting friends that have been inactive in Free Fire for a long time. Users can get multiple Weapon Royale Vouchers and a Ramadan-themed Loot Box skin in the ongoing one. The specifics are:

Callback 1 friend: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Callback 3 friends: Cherished Emerald Loot Box

Callback 5 friends: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Callback 7 friends: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Login for Blooming Falcon Pet Skin

Between 3 May and 5 May, players were able to receive a unique Blooming Falcon Pet Skin in Free Fire for free. They didn’t have to complete any tasks and could claim it straight away after signing in to the game during the particular dates.

