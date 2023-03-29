Heet Vora, also known as Mafia Bala, is one of India’s most popular Free Fire esports athletes. He is known for his stint with Total Gaming eSports, where he won tournaments such as FFPL India 2021 Summer and FFIC 2020 Fall.

Mafia Bala also creates content and streams the battle royale game on his YouTube channel – “TG mafia bala.” He currently has 102k subscribers and a view count of over 9.7 million. Additionally, more than 53k people follow him on Instagram.

Mafia Bala’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Mafia Bala’s Free Fire MAX ID is 435185076, and his IGN is “TM-M4FIABALA”. He is ranked Heroic in both BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 18.

Listed below are his stats in the game:

BR Career

Mafia Bala's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Mafia Bala has played 815 solo matches, securing 144 victories for a win rate of 17.66%. He has accumulated 2417 kills, making his K/D ratio 3.60.

The esports athlete has also competed in 847 duo matches and has won on 231 occasions, translating to a win rate of 27.27%. With 3915 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.36.

Mafia Bala has 3797 Booyahs in 19136 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 19.84%. He has bagged 65557 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.27.

BR Ranked

Mafia Bala's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Mafia Bala has competed in six solo matches in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season and has two Booyahs to his name, with a win rate of 33.33%. He has racked up 59 kills for a K/D ratio of 14.75.

The content creator has also participated in 33 ranked duo matches, recording three victories for a win rate of 9.09%. He has 139 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.63 in this mode.

Mafia Bala has featured in 310 ranked squad matches, bagging 69 Booyahs and a win rate of 22.25%. He has 1874 eliminations to his name for a K/D ratio of 7.78.

Note: Mafia Bala’s stats were recorded when this article was written (March 29, 2023). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale.

Mafia Bala’s YouTube earnings

Earnings of Mafia Bala through YouTube (Image via Garena)

Social Blade reports that Mafia Bala’s monthly YouTube earnings range from $36 to $579. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are supposedly between $434 and $6.9k.

YouTube channel

Mafia Bala has been posting Free Fire content on YouTube for a while. His oldest video dates back to October 2020. He currently has 176 uploads to his name, the most popular one being a YouTube Short with 1.3 million views.

In the last 30 days, Mafia Bala has gained 144.634k subscribers on his channel. However, his view count remains unchanged.

