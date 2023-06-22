Mahin fun07's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Mahin fun07 is an Indian Free Fire content creator whose fun game-related videos are narrated in Malayalam. He generally posts content about the battle royale title's upcoming events and gameplay. His YouTube channel has grown in the last couple of years, with its current subscriber count being over 219 thousand and the number of views totaling more than 26 million.

The section below takes a look at Mahin fun07's Free Fire ID, rank, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: A ban has been imposed on Free Fire in India, which means players in the country should avoid playing or downloading the game on their devices. However, they can continue enjoying the MAX variant since it is not prohibited.

Mahin fun07's Free Fire stats

Mahin fun07's Free Fire ID is 1867722811. He is a member of the Dragon Guild, whose Guild ID is 3027962532.

As of this writing, the player ranks Diamond II in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Gold I in CS-Ranked Season 19.

BR Career

BR Career stats of Mahin fun07 in the game (Image via Garena)

Mahin fun07 has competed in 137 solo matches and has four Booyahs, recording a win rate of 2.91%. With 140 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.05.

The YouTuber has also participated in 300 duo matches, securing 16 victories and a win rate of 5.33%. He has accumulated 342 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.20.

Mahin fun07 has played 4715 squad matches, and his team has secured 463 wins, making his win rate 9.81%. He has 6428 frags to his name, with a K/D ratio of 1.51.

BR Ranked

BR Ranked stats of Mahin fun07 in the game (Image via Garena)

Mahin fun07 has played one solo match in the BR-Ranked Season 33. However, he has failed to secure a win or a kill.

His performance is the same in the ranked duo mode, as he has one participation but zero kills or wins.

Mahin fun07 has engaged in 22 ranked squad matches, winning twice and maintaining a win rate of 9.09%. He has killed 28 enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.40.

Note: Mahin fun07's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article (June 22, 2023). They will change as he plays more matches.

YouTube channel

Mahin fun07's oldest YouTube upload dates back to August 2020. He currently has 1464 videos on his channel, and the most successful one has 161 thousand views.

According to Social Blade, Mahin fun07 has received two thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has additionally grown by 453.077 thousand over the same period.

