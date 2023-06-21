Trippia SB's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Trippia SB is a renowned Free Fire content creator who regularly creates videos related to the game in Spanish. Since starting her YouTube channel a few years ago, she has acquired great in-game numbers and has built a substantial fanbase. Based on current statistics, she features a subscriber count of 1.64 million and a total view count of over 124.71 million views.

Besides her popularity on YouTube, Trippia SB has a follower count of over 101,000 on her Instagram account. This article details her Free Fire ID, stats, rank, and guild.

Disclaimer: With a ban placed on Free Fire, players belonging to the country are advised not to play the game on their devices. Nonetheless, they can play the MAX variant since it was not prohibited.

Trippia SB's Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Trippia SB's Free Fire ID is 137563461. She is a member of the CLAN SB guild, led by another popular content creator, Trippie SB.

She is placed Heroic and Silver III in BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19. Her stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Trippia SB's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Trippia SB has participated in 3,328 Solo games in Free Fire and has 240 first-place finishes, resulting in a win percentage of 7.21%. She has bagged 7,552 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.45.

She has also played 6,205 Duo matches and has 686 wins, retaining a win ratio of 11.05%. In the process, the content creator has 14,109 enemy kills for a K/D ratio of 2.56.

She has also engaged in 5,638 squad games, with her team having secured 1,179 wins, for a rate of 20.91%. She also has 15,240 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

BR Ranked

Trippia SB's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Trippia SB has competed in 25 Solo games within BR-Ranked Season 33 but has not won any. She has 27 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.08.

In the Duo mode, she has 88 appearances, bagging four Booyahs for a win rate of 4.54%. Trippia SB has 128 eliminations in this mode with a K/D ratio of 1.52.

Lastly, she has featured in 48 squad games and has seven victories, leading to a win ratio of 14.58%. She has accumulated 146 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Note: Trippia SB's stats were recorded when writing this article. The stats above will change as she continues to engage in more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Trippia SB has been uploading videos on Free Fire for a while, gaining immense popularity thanks to her YouTube Shorts. She has 93 uploads, of which the highest-watched one has 9.2 million views.

As per Social Blade, Trippia SB has gained 350,000 subscribers over the last 30 days. Her view count has also grown by 15.516 million in the same span.

