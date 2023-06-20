Trippie SB's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Trippie SB is one of South America's biggest Free Fire YouTubers, and his content is incredibly popular among the battle royale game's fans. He uploads a wide variety of videos alongside YouTube Shorts. Presently, the content creator has a subscriber count of over 4.65 million and a total view count surpassing the 878 million mark.

Trippie SB also has a decent fanbase on Instagram, with over 206 thousand followers.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players residing in the country are advised not to play the game. However, the MAX version of the title is not prohibited, so it can still be played.

Trippie SB's Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Trippie SB's Free Fire ID is 607653606. He is the leader of the CLAN SB guild, whose Guild ID is 2028163796.

Trippie SB is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Platinum III in CS-Ranked Season 19. Given below are his stats in the game:

BR Career

Trippie SB's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Trippie SB has competed in 2602 solo matches and has won on 295 occasions, recording a win rate of 11.33%. He has registered 6467 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.80.

The content creator also has 580 Booyahs in 5808 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 9.98%. With 12519 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Trippie SB has played 9189 matches in the squad mode, securing 1589 victories for a win rate of 17.29%. He has a K/D ratio of 2.55, courtesy of his 19351 eliminations.

BR Ranked

Trippie SB's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Trippie SB has played 12 solo matches in BR-Ranked Season 33 but has failed to win a single one. However, he does have 33 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.75.

The YouTuber has also participated in 109 ranked duo matches, winning five times for a win rate of 4.58%. With 245 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Trippie SB has competed in 119 ranked squad matches and secured 15 victories, translating to a win rate of 12.60%. He has registered 402 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.87.

Note: Trippie SB's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article and are subject to change.

YouTube Channel

Trippie SB's YouTube channel has been active for the past couple of years. His content primarily revolves around Free Fire and games like Minecraft. He presently has 533 uploads to his name, with the most popular one being a YouTube Short with 9.1 million views.

According to Social Blade, Trippie SB has received 760 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. He has also acquired 123.305 million views in the same period.

