RG Zara Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

RG Zara Gaming is a prominent Free Fire YouTuber from Bangladesh, and she has been constantly creating content on the battle royale title. In recent years, her channel has become quite popular amongst the Bengali-speaking audience of the game. As of this writing, she has a subscriber count of more than 1.56 million and a total view count of over 81.31 million.

The content creator also has a substantial following on her Facebook page, with her total follower count surpassing the mark of 484k. The section below offers more specific information about RG Zara Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players from the nation are advised not to play the game on their devices. They may, however, engage in the MAX variant since this version of the game was not prohibited.

Exploring RG Zara Gaming's Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

RG Zara Gaming's Free Fire ID is 2162605039, and her ID level is 72. She is the leader of the Zara's Gang guild, whose Guild ID is 62969870.

The YouTuber is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Platinum II in CS-Ranked Season 19. The following are the stats that she maintains inside the battle royale title:

BR Career

RG Zara Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

RG Zara Gaming has competed in 562 solo games and remained unbeaten in 30 matches, with a win rate of 5.33%. She has killed 786 enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.48.

She has played 847 matches in the duo mode and has been victorious on 99 occasions, giving way to a win rate of 11.68%. With 1332 frags, she has a K/D ratio of 1.78.

The content creator has further appeared in 5116 squad games and bettered her foes in 2228, leading to a win rate of 43.54%. She has accumulated 18586 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.44.

BR Ranked

RG Zara Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

RG Zara Gaming has participated in one solo game in the ongoing ranked season but failed to secure a win. She has five kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 5.00.

The YouTuber has also played five duo matches and has gathered one Booyah, possessing a win rate of 20.00%. She has six kills and a K/D ratio of 1.50.

RG Zara Gaming has engaged in 218 squad games, and her teams have bagged victories in 29 matches, converting to a win rate of 13.30%. She has 357 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.89.

Note: RG Zara Gaming's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article, and the stats listed above will change as she plays more games in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

RG Zara Gaming is considered to be one of the most reliable Free Fire YouTube channels for Bengali content, and her fun videos have attracted a massive audience. As of now, she has 295 uploads on the channel, and the most-watched video is a YouTube Short with 8.8 million views.

According to Social Blade, RG Zara Gaming has garnered 70k subscribers in the last 30 days, and her total view count has increased by 3.278 million over the same period.

