Mr Jay’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more

Jayesh Yadav, aka Mr Jay, is a professional Free Fire player who has represented numerous top teams like TSM Ind, Orangutan Elite, and more. He is known for his skills, and many players in the game’s community adore him for his incredible gameplay.

Mr Jay also posts content on YouTube, where he has accumulated decent numbers. As of now, his channel features 129K subscribers, alongside a total view count of more than seven million. There are over 39K people following him on his Instagram handle as well.

Mr Jay’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Mr Jay’s Free Fire MAX ID is 884933884, and his IGN in the game is BHAGWAN. He is ranked Diamond I in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Silver I in CS-Ranked Season 18.

Listed below are Mr Jay’s Free Fire MAX stats:

BR Career

Mr Jay's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Mr Jay has competed in 442 solo games and outclassed his enemies in 66 matches, making his win rate 14.93%. With 1131 eliminations, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.01.

He has made 1171 appearances in the duo mode and has 507 Booyahs, giving way to a win rate of 43.29%. There are 6074 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 9.15.

In the squad matches, Mr Jay has 6307 wins in 22820 games, resulting in a win rate of 27.63%. He has accumulated 89224 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.40.

BR Ranked

Mr Jay's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Mr Jay has played 14 squad matches in Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in seven, leading to a win rate of 50.00%. He has killed 123 enemies at a K/D ratio of 17.57.

Apart from this, he has not played any solo or duo ranked matches.

CS Career

Mr Jay's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Mr Jay has featured in 6194 squad games in the Clash Squad game mode and has 4157 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 67.11%. He has registered 43629 kills for a KDA of 2.16.

Note: Mr Jay’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. The stats mentioned above will change as the player plays more matches in different game modes.

Mr Jay’s monthly income

Here are specifics regarding Mr Jay's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Mr Jay’s estimated monthly income through his YouTube channel is between $11 and $184. In the meantime, his projected yearly earnings are between $138 and $2.2K.

YouTube channel

Mr Jay started his channel on YouTube a few years ago and has been posting content on it occasionally since then. His oldest video is from July 2020, and there are currently 147 uploads on the channel. The most watched video is a 1v1 video featuring Raistar.

According to Social Blade, Mr Jay has acquired 45.876K views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has remained unchanged.

