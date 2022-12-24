Free Fire finished third in Esports Game of the Year category at Esports Awards 2022

Free Fire, Garena's popular mobile battle royale title, has emerged as the second runner-up in the Esports Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2022, which was held in Las Vegas, United States on December 13.

Nominated alongside several popular titles such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Apex Legends, CS: GO, Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege, and Fortnite, Free Fire was the only mobile game featured in this category this year.

Free Fire claims third place in Esports Game of the Year

Revealed on December 13, Valorant, the popular free-to-play FPS title from Riot Games, was announced as the winner of the Esports Game of the Year in 2022. Earlier today, on December 24, it was revealed that the second and third places in the category went to League of Legends and Free Fire, respectively.

Surpassing the likes of CS: GO and Dota 2, two major games whose esports events are popular around the world, is a huge achievement in and of itself. It's no wonder Valorant took home the award as Riot Games has hosted numerous major events this year and enjoyed fabulous success.

A third-place finish is a great consolation prize for Free Fire, which failed to bag an award at this year's event despite being nominated in two categories. Previously, the game has enjoyed great success at the Esports Awards after winning the title of Esports Mobile Game of the Year in both 2020 and 2021.

The game's most prestigious international event, the World Series 2022 Sentosa, came in at #10 of the most popular tournaments this year, amassing more than 1.45 million concurrent viewers. It should be noted that the player base and viewership counts of the title have seen a drastic drop in comparison to previous years.

Nevertheless, the highest peak viewership record set by Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore remains unbroken by any other esports event. It will also be interesting to see how the publisher changes its plans for 2023 in order to regain the game's viewership. Garena officials are yet to reveal an official road map for the upcoming 2023 season.

The battle royale title was also nominated for the Mobile Esports Game of Year 2022 award, but failed to win it for the third time in a row. This year, its arch rival and another popular battle royale mobile game, PUBG Mobile, claimed the award for the very first time.

