Free Fire Ramadan rewards for today (1 May 2022): Free Skyboard skin, emote, vouchers, and more

Free Fire is often updated with new events, and ones based on Ramadan are presently going on. A ton of content related to the same has been incorporated within the game, with users having the opportunity to get their hands on various themed goodies.

A free Skyboard skin, an emote, and various vouchers are among the rewards now available as part of the ongoing events. Individuals only need to fulfill the specific activities that have been outlined.

How to get all Free Fire Ramadan rewards, including legendary to emote and more (1 May 2022)

Skyboard skin (Milestone complete)

9 million milestones have been surpassed (Image via Garena)

The milestone for the Emerald Bloom Skyboard has been completed and is now up for redemption. Users will not have to perform many tasks in Free Fire, and they can go directly to the specific event section.

They can also claim the other two rewards if they have not yet done so.

Ramadan top up

Ramadan Top Up commenced in Free Fire on 25 April and will be available until 3 May. It offers a legendary emote named ‘BOOYAH SPARKS,’ alongside the unique Emerald Slicer skin.

Although individuals will have to spend real money buying the given number of diamonds, the two offered rewards are technically free.

Stamp Collection

Collect nine stamps to get the three rewards (Image via Garena)

Stamp Collection offers a remarkable Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) bundle and two other rewards. Gamers should collect nine different stamps to get the rewards that the developers have added to the event.

For the same purpose, they will have to complete daily missions to earn tokens, which can be used on spins to get the stamps.

Hidden Logo

Logos have to be found in each stage (Image via Garena)

The Hidden Logo event started recently and will run till 8 May. There are ten different stages/levels, and users are required to find the hidden logo in each of them in eight seconds.

Apart from the regular items within the event, gamers will be able to get a Craftland Room Card as a bonus jackpot.

Daily check-in

As the event’s name suggests, users must check in each day to get different prizes within Free Fire. Here are the specifics of the items they will be able to acquire on the different login days:

Log in for 1 day: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Login for 2 days: 2x Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Login for 3 days: 2x MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Login for 4 days: 2x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Login for 5 days: Craftland Room Card

Login for 6 days: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Login for 7 days: 2x Incubator Vouchers

Classic and Premium Store

In Classic and Premium Stores, tons of unique rewards are up for redemption, including a Ramadan-themed AK gun skin, pin, avatar, banner, etc.

Players will essentially be required to accumulate a given number of ‘Ramadan Token’ by accomplishing the assigned tasks.

Weekend Mission 2

The event will be ending today (Image via Garena)

The Weekend Mission 2 event offers the Grenade – Emerald Power and three weapon crates. Gamers have to complete the simple missions that the developers have specified.

However, the event will end today, and users will have to be quick if they want to get the individual items in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Srijan Sen