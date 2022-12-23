Free Fire redeem codes today (23 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and room cards

The vast majority of the Free Fire playerbase is F2P (free-to-play) and cannot afford to spend real money to acquire different cosmetic goods. Because of this, they rely on free alternatives, such as redeem codes, to obtain exclusive in-game items.

These codes are easy to use, and the rewards can be claimed without much effort. Once individuals have an active code, they can visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site and follow the necessary steps to get the items directly into their FF accounts.

However, they will have to keep note of the code's expiry and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and room cards (23 December 2022)

Listed below are some of the redeem codes that players can use to get free rewards:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Because of the uncertainty surrounding their expiration dates, some of these Free Fire redeem codes may not be redeemable. They also may not work due to server restrictions.

Tutorial on how to use a Free Fire redeem code

It's not difficult to use codes, and you can accomplish this task by following the procedure outlined in the steps below:

Step 1: Start by accessing the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) through any web browser.

Access the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in by using any one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you'll need to log in to the website using the same platform you use to access the game. You can select one of the six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Because guest accounts aren't eligible on the Rewards Redemption Site, those with guest accounts must connect them to one of the platforms. You can visit the in-game settings in the battle royale title to complete the binding process.

Step 3: Upon signing in, enter the Free Fire redeem code in the text box that appears. Ensure that you don't make any typing mistakes when entering the code.

Once you have completed the login procedure, hit the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finish the redemption process by clicking the 'Confirm' button. When you do this, a dialogue window will appear to let you know whether or not the operation was successful.

If the operation is successful, Garena will send you various rewards via the in-game mailbox. Items are usually delivered shortly after redemption, but they could take up to 24 hours to get sent.

Disclaimer: Owing to restrictions imposed by the Indian government, gamers from the country should not attempt to download or play Free Fire on their devices. However, the MAX version wasn't on the list of banned apps.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

