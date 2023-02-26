Free Fire redeem codes today (February 26, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free character and gun skins

Cosmetic items are a highly sought-after commodity in Free Fire, with a vast array of skins, costumes, and other items being readily accessible. Over time, the desire to obtain such items has become widespread among the game's userbase, as most players wish to expand their collections and boast about them.

Redeem codes are one of the few methods one can try to get cosmetics for free in the battle royale title. These particular codes get released occasionally, and those interested must utilize them on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards in their accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and gun skins (February 26, 2023)

Below are the Free Fire redeem codes that will offer you free characters and gun skins inside the battle royale title.

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D1U3XA3

MCPW3D28VZD6

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

Note: These codes may or may not work for everyone due to the unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes

If you are new to redeeming codes and haven't utilized the Rewards Redemption Site previously, you may follow the steps below:

Step 1: Launch your preferred web browser and proceed toward the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Use the required login method (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you must log in using one of the available platforms. Ensure that you choose the option that is linked to your FF ID. The platforms available on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

It is to be noted that you cannot utilize guest accounts to use redeem codes. Remember, you must link your accounts to become eligible for the process.

Step 3: After the login on the website has taken place successfully, insert the necessary redeem code inside the text field without making any mistakes.

After inserting the code, click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, press the "Confirm" option to complete the redemption procedure for the specific code. A dialog box will soon show up and notify you about the status.

If it reads about a successful redemption, you can claim the rewards by opening Free Fire on your mobile device and navigating to the in-game mail section. Given that the rewards can take up to 24 hours to be delivered, you should exercise patience while waiting for their arrival.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and players who reside in the nation are advised not to play or download the game on their devices. In the meantime, they may continue enjoying the MAX version as it wasn't on the banned applications list.

