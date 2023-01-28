Free Fire redeem codes today (January 28, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and emotes

Searching for freebies is common among players in the Free Fire community. This is primarily because most individuals don't want to spend real money on the game but still wish to acquire exclusive items.

One of the most popular ways for such users to obtain premium cosmetics is by using redeem codes. These offerings have become relatively widespread within the player base and can provide a variety of rewards at no cost. Gamers can redeem codes directly on a website called Rewards Redemption Site. If they work, the associated items will be deposited into players' accounts.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and gamers from the nation should not download or play the battle royale title on their mobile devices. However, they can use the MAX version of the game since it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and emotes (January 28, 2023)

The redeem codes below can offer players free pets and emotes within the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed here might not work for all players due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

Process of using redeem codes

The steps that have been outlined below will guide you through the entire code redemption procedure:

Step 1: Begin by accessing the game's Rewards Redemption Site on one of the web browsers available on your mobile device.

Use the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will have to sign in by clicking on the platform associated with your in-game account. The website features the following login options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Since guest accounts are not allowed to use the redeem codes, you will have to link them to any of the platforms provided above to become eligible for the redemption procedure. You can bind such accounts by going to the in-game settings.

Step 3: The Free Fire redeem code must be entered accurately after you log in. Any typing mistakes while inputting it will lead to an error.

Input the code accurately and click Confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You may tap the Confirm button to complete the code's redemption. You will find a dialog box on the screen that will provide information on whether the process was successful or not.

Head to the in-game mail section to collect the rewards if the redemption process was a success.

Please note that if an error regarding server restrictions or expiry emerges on the screen, you will not be able to use that particular code. If that happens, wait for the release of the new codes.

