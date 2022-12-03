Garena releases new Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale featuring Kingfisher Song of Hana

Gun skins are invaluable in Free Fire MAX as these bring a lot to the table. Besides enhancing the aesthetics of firearms, many of these include additional attributes, making the firearm even more formidable.

Players can avail of these through weapon loot boxes, events, and luck royales. Weapon Royale is dedicated explicitly to gun skins, and the developers refresh these every once in a while, providing variety to the individuals.

Kingfisher Song of Hana available in Free Fire MAX

As suggested by the leaks, Kingfisher Song of Hana is available in the new Weapon Royale on Free Fire MAX Indian server. The rewards were refreshed today, i.e., November 3, 2022, and will be accessible for the next 31 days.

You will have to spend 40 diamonds to make a single spin, while the pack of 10+1 spins retails at 400 diamonds. You can randomly obtain one reward from the prize pool. You may also utilize the previously collected Weapon Royale Vouchers from the events instead of diamonds to make the spins.

The available items comprise Kingfisher – Song of Hana, its trial cards, play cards, loadout items, permanent gun skins from the Urban Rager collection, Imperial Rome collection, Bumblebee collection, and Pharoah’s collection.

While there is no guarantee of obtaining the grand prize in a fixed number of spins, these Luck Royales have a special Luck factor that increases after every spin. This increases your chances of getting the grand prize and is reset once you obtain it.

Steps to make spins and receive rewards from the new Weapon Royale

You may follow the instructions in the following section:

Step 1: Load up Free Fire and head to the Luck Royale section by clicking on the option on the left side.

Select Weapon ROyale from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select Weapon Royale from the menu, and the interface will appear.

You can either make a single spin or 11 of these at once.

Make the preferred number of spins to draw the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the appropriate spin option and confirm the purchase. Diamonds will be deducted from your account, and you will receive the rewards randomly.

You may decide to continue making spins until acquiring the preferred items. This might cost a few hundred to a few thousand diamonds.

Additionally, players with insufficient diamonds can wait for a sale, which Garena usually brings towards the end of a particular Luck Royale, to enjoy a hefty discount. This essentially brings down the cost of acquisition.

Poll : 0 votes