Garena has organized two Free Fire World Series tournaments so far this year, with each event boasting a gigantic prize pool of $2 million. Several professional Free Fire players from across the world displayed their talent in both the regional as well as global competitions.

Over the years, Free Fire has seen a sudden rise in skilled players, with the Asian country of Thailand becoming the first country to win three consecutive world titles in a row. This article will take a closer look at the five of the world's best players who have showcased great performances this year.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Top 5 Free Fire players in 2022

5) Carlos "CarlosTD" Delgado

Carlos Delgado from Ecuador has presented consistent gameplay throughout the year while playing for Ignis Esports. He's also one of the most experienced professional Free Fire players as he's been a part of the game's esports scene since 2019.

The solid contributions he delivered for his team in the Latinoamerica 2022 Opening enabled them to secure second place in the tournament. The squad then advanced to the Free Fire World Series Sentosa Play-ins, where they ended their campaign in fifth position and unfortunately missed out on a place in the Grand Finals event.

Shortly after, Carlos delivered dominant performances to help his roster become the champions of the Latinoamerica 2022 Closing event, where he clinched the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP). Thanks to this win, Ignis earned a direct slot to the Grand Finals of the World Series 2022 Bangkok, where they achieved fifth place.

4) Attapol "JLX" Kaewchaon

Hailing from Thailand, JLX had a stellar first half of 2022, showcasing his prowess in international competitions as well. He was a player for the Attack All Around (AAA) squad until November 19 this year, when he joined King of Gamers Club (KOG).

His gameplay was instrumental in AAA securing second place in the Pro League Thailand Season 6. Being a runner-up, the squad progressed to the Play-Ins of the World Series Sentosa, where they achieved second place and advanced to the Grand Finals.

In the Finals, JLX shocked the community with his incredible gun skills and helped Attack All Around lift the elusive trophy. For his skilful performances, he was awarded the MVP title at the global event. Unfortunately, the quality of his gameplay dropped in the fall season of 2022 and his team was unable to qualify for the World Series Bangkok.

3) Matheus "MODESTIA" Henrique

Brazilian star MODESTIA plays for the popular esports organization Vivo Keyd Stars and is considered to be one of the most technically skilled players. His performances throughout the year have been impressive, thanks to which his team has achieved respectable positions in several top tournaments.

He finished second in the LBFF 7 alongside his teammates, which resulted in them qualifying for the 2022 World Series Sentosa Play-ins. They performed well at this stage to advance to the Grand Finals, where the Brazilian team finished in fourth place. The 21-year-old star made some great outings for his team at the international tournament.

MODESTIA's performances in the LBFF Season 8 were also outstanding as he picked up 16 kills in eight games. His teammates NANDO9 and GNERALXX performed equally well, securing the championship title for Vivo Keyd Stars. In the Free Fire World Series Bangkok, the Brazilian side bagged the runner-up spot, with MODESTIA certainly living up to his fans' expectations.

2) Piyapon "GODCRUZ" Boonchuay

This name certainly needs no introduction to Free Fire fans, as he has been in dominant form for the past few years and is considered by many to be the game's best player. Although he hasn't won an individual award this year, his contributions to EVOS Phoenix have been commendable. The Thai team is arguably the best in the world based on their performances over the past two years.

GODCRUZ's showings in the Pro League 6 and 7 seasons were fairly remarkable as EVOS claimed second and first place respectively. The 18-year-old Thai superstar has played extremely well in the Free Fire World Series Sentosa and Bangkok this year as well.

After winning the MVP award in the 2021 FFWS Singapore event, GODCRUZ showcased his incredible skills at both global competitions this year. In total, EVOS has achieved victory in two out of the four editions of the prestigious tournament.

1) Ratchanon "Moshi" Kunrayason

Yet another player from EVOS Esports, the talented Moshi was a crucial part of his team's success at FFWS Bangkok. He was even given the MVP award for his sensational performances at the international event. Ever since the organization signed him on August 12, 2021, he has made a strong impact on the team's results.

Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF @FFesportsBR

Com 17 abates em oito quedas sendo extremamente participativo, Moshi, da Evos Divine leva o prêmio de melhor jogador do



Parabéns. O MVP foi o jogador que fez a diferença para a equipe campeã!Com 17 abates em oito quedas sendo extremamente participativo, Moshi, da Evos Divine leva o prêmio de melhor jogador do #FFWS Parabéns. O MVP foi o jogador que fez a diferença para a equipe campeã! 💪Com 17 abates em oito quedas sendo extremamente participativo, Moshi, da Evos Divine leva o prêmio de melhor jogador do #FFWSParabéns. 👏 https://t.co/oh3HvP4fAf

This year started off great for Moshi after he claimed the MVP award in the Free Fire Pro League Indonesia Season 6 and helped EVOS win the event. Continuing his rhythm in the FFWS Sentosa, he showcased an admirable performance there as well.

Despite being just 17 years old, Moshi has already established himself as one of the best Free Fire professional players. Heading into the 2023 season, he will surely aim to achieve lofty goals with his extremely talented squad.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes