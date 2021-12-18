Nobru vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in December 2021?

Nobru is a highly regarded Free Fire player and the CEO of Fluxo, who finished in fourth place at the Free Fire World Series in Singapore in 2021. Additionally, he was awarded MVP of the Free Fire World Series 2019 and is also a very successful YouTuber with 13.2 million subscribers.

Raistar, on the other hand, has cemented himself as an eminent figure in the Indian community as a result of the montages. Despite the fact that he only has a handful of videos, his channel has 6.21 million subscribers.

What is Nobru’s Free Fire ID?

His Free Fire ID is 228159683, and here are his stats as of today:

Lifetime stats

Nobru has played more solo than duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Nobru has participated in 11,718 squad matches and has 2,452 wins, retaining a win ratio of 20.92%. With a K/D ratio of 3.17, he has 29,407 kills.

Meanwhile, he has 404 wins in the 2,755 duo games, converting to a win percentage of 14.66%. He has racked up 9,008 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.83.

The esports athlete has played 4,896 solo games and has triumphed in 739, corresponding to a win rate of 15.09%. He has accumulated 19,870 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Ranked stats

Nobru has 100% success in the duo games (Image via Free Fire)

Nobru has played 12 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in three of them, maintaining a win percentage of 25%. He has 56 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.22.

The player has a single duo match to his name and has secured the win, killing 21 enemies. This equals a 100% win rate and a K/D ratio of 21.

Lastly, Nobru has featured in 23 solo games and has remained unbeaten in two of them for a win rate of 8.69%. In the process, he has gained 85 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.05.

What is Raistar’s Free Fire ID?

His Free Fire ID is 12022250, and here are his stats as of today:

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played squad matches the most (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has competed in 16,510 squad games in Free Fire and has 2,756 first-place finishes, resulting in a win percentage of 16.69%. He has 54,340 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Coming to the duo matches, he has 706 victories in 4,497 appearances, having a win rate of 15.69%. With 14,379 kills, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.79.

Finally, Raistar has played 3,548 solo games and has 401 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 11.30%. He has notched 10,776 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Raistar has not won solo and duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, the YouTuber has bettered his foes in 44 of the 389 squad ranked matches, translating to a win rate of 11.31%. At a K/D ratio of 3.58, he has 1,236 kills.

Apart from this, he has played seven duo games and has 24 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Raistar has played seven solo matches as well, and has 19 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.71.

How do Nobru and Raistar compare in their Free Fire stats

Lifetime stats

Nobru Raistar Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Matches 4896 2755 11718 3548 4497 16510 Wins 739 404 2452 401 706 2756 Win rate 15.09% 14.66% 20.92% 11.30% 15.69% 16.69% Kills 19870 9008 29407 10776 14379 54340 K/D ratio 4.78 3.83 3.17 3.42 3.79 3.95

Raistar has a better K/D ratio in squad matches and a superior win rate in duo matches. Nobru has an edge in terms of win rate in squad games and a slightly superior K/D ratio in the duo games. The latter also has much better stats in solo matches.

Ranked stats

Nobru Raistar Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Matches 23 1 12 7 7 389 Wins 2 1 3 0 0 44 Win rate 8.69% 100% 25% 0% 0% 11.31% Kills 85 21 56 19 24 1236 K/D ratio 4.05 21 6.22 2.71 3.43 3.58

Also Read Article Continues below

Raistar is no match for Nobru's stats in the current ranked season as the professional player from Brazil has a lead in K/D ratio and win percentage in all the matches.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by Sabine Algur