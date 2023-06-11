Noobra Raza's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Noobra Raza is one of the many Free Fire YouTubers who have emerged from Bangladesh. He has established a significant following thanks to the massive playerbase that the battle royale title possesses in the world. As of this writing, he possesses a massive subscriber count of over 1.15 million, alongside a view count expanding the mark of 172 million.

The well-known content creator also has 53 thousand followers on his Facebook account and over 31.9 thousand on his Instagram handle. Fans can check out Noobra Raza’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more details in the section below.

Disclaimer: With a ban imposed on Free Fire, the players residing in the nation are advised to stay away from the battle royale title. They are, however, free to play the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited.

Noobra Raza’s Free Fire ID, guild, stats, and more

Noobra Raza’s Free Fire ID is 635880056. He is the leader of the “么NOBRA HUB” guild, whose Guild ID is 1009270326.

The content creator currently ranks Platinum IV in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Diamond II in CS-Ranked Season 19. His stats are listed below:

BR Career

Noobra Raza's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Noobra Raza has played 3,888 solo games and has registered 183 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 4.70%. He has killed 7,415 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

The YouTuber has also competed in 2,322 duo matches and has come out on top on 150 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 6.45%. In the process, he has 4,107 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.89.

In the squad mode, the player has 7,753 appearances and 1,024 wins, which marks his win rate at 13.20%. With 15,818 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.35.

BR Ranked

Noobra Raza's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at BR-Ranked Season 33, Noobra Raza has engaged in eight solo games, but has failed to win any. He has 10 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 1.25.

Coming to the duo matches, he has two participations; however, he has no wins or kills.

Lastly, Noobra Raza has played 11 squad matches and has two Booyahs, leading to a win percentage of 18.18%. He has accumulated 32 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Note: Noobra Raza’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article. The information listed above will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Noobra Raza has become one of the top Free Fire content creators on YouTube due to the fun and engaging videos he regularly uploads. The oldest video on his channel dates to November 2021, and he currently has 242 uploads, of which the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 17 million views.

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber has acquired 10 thousand subscribers in the preceding 30 days. His view count has also risen by 2.507 million over the same period.

