Renu Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Renu Gaming is a famous personality in the Indian Free Fire community, and she regularly livestreams and creates content on the battle royale title in Telugu. She has established a dedicated followingvover the years, with her subscriber count reaching 625k. In addition to this, she has managed to receive more than 51.732 million views on her channel.

The YouTuber also has a significant following on other social media platforms, with more than 76k followers on Facebook and 105k followers on Instagram. Details about Renu Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more are given below.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the nation are advised to avoid playing the game. However, the MAX version of the game was not banned, so they can continue playing it.

Exploring Renu Gaming’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Renu Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 265542824, and her ID level is 87. She is the leader of the RG QUEENS guild, whose Guild ID is 1000127068.

The content creator is currently ranked Grandmaster in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Platinum II in CS-Ranked Season 19.

BR Career

Renu Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Renu Gaming has played 968 solo games and has 76 victories, resulting in a win rate 7.85%. She has registered 1984 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.22.

In duo matches, the YouTuber has 452 wins in 2256 games, leading to a win rate of 20.03%. With 5505 kills, she has a K/D ratio of 3.05.

The player has also competed in 25705 squad matches and has been victorious on 8236 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 32.04%. She has secured 99386 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.69.

BR Ranked

Renu Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Renu Gaming has played three solo matches in BR-Ranked Season 33 but has zero wins or kills.

The content creator has played 233 duo matches as well and has remained unbeaten in 72 of them, possessing a win rate of 30.90%. She has 1326 kills and a K/D ratio of 8.24.

Finally, Renu Gaming has played 2951 squad games and has bettered her foes in 463 matches, maintaining a win rate of 15.68%. She has notched 20912 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.41.

Note: Renu Gaming’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing, and they will change as she plays more games in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Renu Gaming has seen success since starting her journey on YouTube a couple of years ago. She currently has over 1250 uploads on her primary channel, and the most-viewed video has received 1.1 million views.

As per Social Blade, the YouTuber has acquired 6k subscribers in the last 30 days. Her view count has grown by 899.729k over the same span.

Renu Gaming also operates two other channels: renu is live and rg army. They have 970 subscribers and 6.6k subscribers, respectively.

