Otho vs Alok vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better in April 2022?

When talking about some of the best characters in Free Fire, Otho, DJ Alok, and Chrono cannot be ignored. Even at the base level, their abilities offer great tactical support to their squadmates and help turn the tide in battle. However, there can only be one who stands out for being the best.

While the playstyle will dictate which character is better suited for the individual player, their abilities' utility is the main deciding factor. To what extent they can influence a Booyah will set them apart from each other. With that being said, it's time to see which character is the best.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire in India since it is banned.

Otho, DJ Alok, and Chrono in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Otho

Otho may be one of the newer characters in Free Fire, but he's no stranger to combat situations. His ability, Memory Mist, is tailored to hunt down opponents on the battlefield. The moment an enemy is eliminated, the position of other enemies within a 25-meter radius is revealed. This information is also shared with the entire team.

Being able to locate opponents in combat makes it easier for players and their squad to fight more effectively. They will be able to get into a good firing position faster and, to an extent, be able to pre-fire in the general direction of their foe. It also allows the team to stay on top of things by removing any chances of being ambushed.

Alok

When it comes to characters that offer high utility value in Free Fire, DJ Alok is one of the best. His ability, Drop The Beat, provides amazing buffs to players and their teammates. When activated, allies within a 5-meter radius will move 10% faster and recover 5HP/second if injured. Once used, the ability takes only 45 seconds to cool down.

Given how useful his ability is, the character is often considered the backbone of the squad. As long as he can be kept alive in combat, the entire squad has a fighting chance at survival. Although DJ Alok is best used for a supporting role, players can use him aggressively. With a few adjustments to supplementary abilities, he will be able to take on an enemy squad with ease.

Chrono

Although Chrono's glory days are over, he is far from being useless. His ability, Time Turner, still has some fight left in it and can provide excellent defense during intense combat situations. When activated, an impenetrable force field with 800 hit points is created. Once deployed, it lasts for four seconds and takes 180 seconds to cool down after being used.

Despite the short usage time and long cooldown duration, this defensive barrier is the strongest in Free Fire. Once inside the force field, players are protected from all sides, and even the dreaded M82B will not be able to penetrate it. At the same time, they will not be able to shoot opponents on the outside.

Verdict

Considering everything, Otho and Chrono are reliable characters in Free Fire. They both have support abilities that help out the entire team in combat. However, in terms of utility and usefulness in combat situations, DJ Alok cannot be replaced.

The best thing about him is that even at the base level, his ability is more powerful than most characters. Since the cooldown time is fixed at 45 seconds, this makes him well worth the cost of 599 diamonds. Once players are able to master using DJ Alok in combat, no other character in the game will ever be as good.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Is DJ Alok better than Chrono and Otho? Yes. No. 0 votes so far