Raistar vs Dyland PROS: Who has better stats in Free Fire MAX?

Among the many Free Fire YouTubers who have gained prominence, Raistar and Dyland PROS are among the most popular. They have made a name for themselves in the game’s community and have established an enormous following.

According to current statistics, Raistar’s YouTube channel has 7.13 million subscribers with over 170 million views. Dyland PROS, on the other hand, has 15.8 million subscribers, alongside a total view count surpassing the mark of 1.44 billion.

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250, and his IGN is “JODISBACKKK”. Listed below are the content creator’s in-game stats:

BR Career

Raistar's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has made 3551 appearances in the solo mode and has registered 401 Booyahs, giving way to a win rate of 11.29%. With 10778 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.42.

In the duo mode, he has won 708 out of the 4505 matches, holding up a win ratio of 15.71%. He has killed 14392 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The YouTuber has further played 16534 squad games, winning 2761 for a win percentage of 16.69%. He has notched up 54414 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.95.

BR Ranked

Raistar's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the game’s current season, Raistar has played three duo games and has one victory to his name, with a win ratio of 33.33%. He has secured four frags at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Finally, he has competed in three squad games, and his team has bagged one win, resulting in a win percentage of 33.33%. He has a K/D ratio of 1.50 with three kills.

Dyland PROS’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Dyland PROS’ Free Fire MAX ID is 16207002, and his IGN is “>SULTANPROS<”. He holds the following stats:

BR Career

Dyland PROS' BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dyland PROS has featured in 755 solo games and has gathered 76 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 10.06%. There are 1984 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.92.

The content creator has engaged in 410 duo matches as well and has 76 first-place finishes, coming down to a win rate of 18.53%. He has accumulated 1272 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 2676 squad games and has secured 759 victories, converting to a win percentage of 28.36%. At a K/D ratio of 3.91, he has 7505 eliminations.

BR Ranked

Dyland PROS' BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire MAX’s BR-Ranked Season 32, Dyland PROS has competed in seven solo games and has one Booyah, translating to a win percentage of 14.28%. In the process, he has 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The prominent personality has additionally played three duo matches but could not win. With two kills, he has a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Lastly, Dyland PROS has played 87 squad games and remained unbeaten in seven, retaining a win rate of 8.04%. He has garnered 192 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Raistar vs Dyland PROS: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Raistar Dyland PROS Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3551 4505 16534 755 410 2676 Wins 401 708 2761 76 76 759 Win rate 11.29% 15.71% 16.69% 10.06% 18.53% 28.36% Kills 10778 14392 54414 1984 1272 7505 K/D ratio 3.42 3.79 3.95 2.92 3.81 3.91

In BR Career stats, Raistar has the edge in the solo mode, whereas Dyland PROS is superior in duo matches. Dyland PROS has a better win rate in squad games, while the former has a more excellent K/D ratio.

As Raistar hasn’t played many matches in the current season, it wouldn’t be sensible to compare the ranked stats of the content creators.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats of Raistar and Dyland PROS were recorded when writing the article. They’ll change as YouTubers play more matches.

