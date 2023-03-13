Raistar vs Nonstop Gaming: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Raistar and Nonstop Gaming are two gaming content creators who have made a name for themselves by uploading Free Fire-related content. They typically post videos about the battle royale title's gameplay and have amassed a large following in its Indian community.

Presently, Raistar features a subscriber count of 7.13 million, with a total view count surpassing the 170 million mark. Meanwhile, Nonstop Gaming holds up a total of 2.97 million subscribers on his channel, with more than 473 million total views.

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250. The following are the content creator’s stats:

BR Career

Raistar's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played 3551 solo games in Free Fire MAX and registered 401 Booyahs, possessing a win ratio of 11.29%. At a K/D ratio of 3.42, he has 10778 frags in the mode.

Looking at the duo mode, the player has made 4505 participations, winning 708 for a win percentage of 15.71%. He has accumulated 14392 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Raistar has also played 16534 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 2761, garnering a win rate of 16.69%. There are 54414 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.95.

BR Ranked

Raistar's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season of the game, Raistar has featured in three duo games and has secured one Booyah, translating to a win percentage of 33.33%. He has notched up four frags at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Lastly, the prominent personality has played three squad matches and the team managed to win one, resulting in a win ratio of 33.33%. He has registered three kills with a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 375342167. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

Nonstop Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming has competed in 1899 games in the solo mode and has 111 victories, with a win rate of 5.84%. With 3050 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 1.71.

The content creator has played 1203 duo matches as well and has 169 wins to his name, maintaining a win percentage of 14.04%. He has killed 2654 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.57.

In the squad mode, Nonstop Gaming has played 13041 matches and possesses 2636 Boooyahs, coming to a win ratio of 20.21%. In the process, he has 37984 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.65.

BR Ranked

Nonstop Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming hasn’t played any ranked games in the current Free Fire MAX season.

Raistar vs Nonstop Gaming: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Raistar Nonstop Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3551 4505 16534 1899 1203 13041 Wins 401 708 2761 111 169 2636 Win rate 11.29% 15.71% 16.69% 5.84% 14.04% 20.21% Kills 10778 14392 54414 3050 2654 37984 K/D ratio 3.42 3.79 3.95 1.71 2.57 3.65

In the BR Career stats, Raistar has the edge in the solo and duo modes in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. In the squad matches, Nonstop Gaming has a higher win rate, while the former features a better K/D ratio.

Since Nonstop Gaming has played only a single match and Raistar has also appeared in only a few ranked games, it is not possible to compare their stats in the BR-Ranked Season 32.

Note: The Free Fire MAX stats of Raistar and Nonstop Gaming were recorded when writing the article. They are will change as the two content creators appear in more matches.

