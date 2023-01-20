Roasted Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Sami Bhai, aka Roasted Gaming, is a popular Free Fire content creator who operates a YouTube channel called Roasted Gaming YT. He makes videos in Bengali and has attracted a massive audience due to his appealing content.

Presently, Roasted Gaming boasts a massive subscriber count of over 2.15 million and a cumulative view count of more than 229 million. He also has 417k followers on Facebook and 16.2k followers on Instagram.

Roasted Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Roasted Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 238870422, and his ID level is 77. His stats in the game are listed below:

BR Career

These are Roasted Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Roasted Gaming has played 660 solo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 43 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.51%. He has 777 kills in the game mode for a K/D ratio of 1.26.

The content creator has also participated in 2193 duo matches and has won on 216 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 9.84%. With 2951 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 1.49.

Roasted Gaming has competed in 9641 squad matches and has 3817 Booyahs, recording a win rate of 39.59%. He has bagged 34594 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 5.94.

BR Ranked

These are Roasted Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Roasted Gaming has played 61 duo matches in Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season, securing three victories for a win rate of 4.91%. He has garnered 152 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.62.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 89 ranked squad matches, and his team has secured wins in 21 of them, making his win rate 23.59%. He has killed 217 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.19.

CS Career

These are Roasted Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Roasted Gaming has played 3595 matches in Free Fire’s Clash Squad and has 2150 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 59.81%. He has 14682 kills and a KDA of 1.63 in this game mode.

Note: These Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as Roasted Gaming plays more matches.

Roasted Gaming’s guild and rank

Roasted Gaming's guild in Garena Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Roasted Gaming leads the “ROASTED>GANG” guild in Free Fire, and its Guild ID is 69665650. He is ranked Heroic and Gold III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively.

Monthly income

Here are details about Roasted Gaming's monthly income and more (Image via Social Blade)

Roasted Gaming’s monthly income from YouTube is estimated to be between $1.5k and $23.8k. On the other hand, his yearly income reportedly ranges from $17.8k to $285.2k. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Hard work and consistency have helped Roasted Gaming build a successful primary YouTube channel. His oldest video dates back to September 2020, and there are currently 387 uploads on the channel. His most popular video has 8.8 million views.

According to Social Blade, the content creator has amassed 30k subscribers in the last 30 days. His view tally has grown by 5.942 million in the same period.

Roasted Gaming also runs two other YouTube channels called Sami Bhai and YOURS SAMI. They have 347k and 15.9k subscribers, respectively.

