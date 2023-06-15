Scarecrow Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Scarecrow Gaming is among the many Free Fire YouTubers who have made a career out of content creation by regularly uploading videos related to the game. His content generally focuses on gameplay, and he provides tips and tricks to help viewers improve their skills. His channel currently features 552k subscribers, alongside a total view count surpassing the mark of 55 million.

Apart from the numbers on his YouTube channel, Scarecrow Gaming also has more than 8k people following him on his Instagram handle. Details about his Free Fire ID, guild, and more are below.

Disclaimer: Indian government has imposed restrictions on Free Fire, so players from the country should avoid playing the game. They may, however, enjoy the MAX variant because it was not prohibited.

Scarecrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Scarecrow Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 229547371. He is a member of the Bajrang Dal guild, whose guild ID is 3011037314.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Master in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 19. The stats that he possesses are as follows:

BR Career

Scarecrow Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Scarecrow Gaming has played 3062 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 243 matches, maintaining a win rate of 7.93%. With 4902 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.74.

He has 352 wins in 3081 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 11.42%. He has 6602 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.42.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 12855 squad matches and has secured 2820 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 21.93%. He has accumulated 33075 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.30.

BR Ranked

Scarecrow's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Scarecrow Gaming has played 70 solo games in BR-Ranked Season 33 and has four first-place finishes, giving way to a win rate of 5.71%. He has notched 141 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.14.

The player has competed in 12 duo matches as well and has two Booyahs, making his win rate 16.66%. He has 28 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Finally, Scarecrow Gaming has played 234 games in the squad mode and has secured 33 wins, leading to a win rate of 14.10%. He has registered 592 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.95.

Note: Scarecrow Gaming’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article, and they will change as he plays more games.

YouTube channel

Scarecrow Gaming has regularly posted videos on Free Fire for the past few years, and his channel has gradually grown to where it is today. At the moment, he has 691 uploads on the channel, and the most-watched video, which has 2.6 million views, is one that showcases the best FF names.

According to Social Blade, Scarecrow Gaming has acquired 2k subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has grown by 849.074k over the same period.

