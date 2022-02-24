Skyler vs Chrono vs Miguel: Which Free Fire MAX character is best for BR Ranked in February 2022?

Skyler, Chrono, and Miguel are among the best characters in Free Fire MAX. Their abilities are very unique and provide players with a tactical edge in combat. When used correctly, they can even take out an entire squad by themselves.

In the Battle Royale mode, each character serves a specific role in combat. Skyler is effective against gloo walls, Chrono provides good defense, and Miguel can replenish his EP. Although all three of them are amazing, only one can be the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Skyler, Chrono, and Miguel in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Skyler's ability

Skyler's ability, Riptide Rhythm, is powerful against gloo walls. When activated, a sonic wave is unleashed, destroying five gloo walls up to 100 meters away. It takes 40 seconds to cool down before it can be used again. As a bonus ability, players will recover HP whenever they place a gloo wall.

Skyler in combat

Skyler's ability allows the user to break down gloo walls in a single blow and make it easier to engage the enemy. With his bonus ability to heal, the character can also be used aggressively in combat.

Chrono's ability

Chrono's ability, Time Turner, can protect the entire squad from incoming damage. When activated, a dome shield with 800 HP is created, which lasts for six seconds. When within the force field, players cannot shoot at those on the outside. After being used, the ability takes 120 seconds to cool down.

Chrono in combat

Chrono is the perfect character for defensive gameplay. His shield can be used to create choke points and protect the squad from incoming fire. However, given the long cooldown time, players must use gloo walls in conjunction with their ability.

Miguel's ability

Miguel's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Crazy Slayer. Every time an opponent is killed, the user gains 80 EP. In theory, if the user can kill three opponents, they will replenish their entire EP pool.

Miguel in combat

Given how long Battle Royale mode can get in Free Fire MAX, being able to replenish EP through combat is a huge benefit. Rather than looking for mushrooms, players can simply kill opponents to gain EP.

Verdict

Although Chrono and Miguel are good characters in Free Fire MAX, neither of them compare to Skyler. Given his ability to destroy gloo walls and self-heal, he is a force to be reckoned with in combat.

Skilled players will be able to use Skyler to rush opponents and tear down their defenses with ease. Furthermore, given the low cooldown time, the ability can be used frequently to a deadly effect.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu