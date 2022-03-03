Skyler vs D-Bee: Which Free Fire character is better for CS mode in MAX version?

Winning in the Clash Mode in Free Fire MAX is not an impossible task. However, as the competition becomes fiercer, the odds of winning drastically reduce. This is where characters like Skyler and D-Bee come into play.

Their abilities are powerful and, if used correctly, can give players an edge in the fight. This will allow them to win rounds with ease. However, only one of them is the best. Read on to find out who it is.

Breaking down Skyler and D-Bee in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Skyler

Skyler is a powerful attack character in Free Fire MAX. Although he cannot deal increased direct damage, his ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows the user to destroy gloo walls with ease.

When activated, a sonic wave moves forth and destroys up to five gloo walls in its path. As a secondary perk, the user can heal using the ability by placing down a gloo wall. This can be used indefinitely throughout the match. Once the primary ability has been used, it takes 40 seconds for the cooldown to finish.

In combat, Skyler's role is to destroy the opponent's defenses and allow teammates to press the attack with ease. Given the low cooldown time, chances are that ability can be used twice in the same round.

D-Bee

D-Bee has a very unique ability that is well suited for beginners. It is called Bullet Beats and is excellent for players who enjoy hip-fire mode. When firing and moving simultaneously, the ability grants the user 15% agility and 45% accuracy bonuses.

Once these bonuses are active, players can press the attack and push the enemy during the match. With increased speed, they can flank their opponents or maneuver into a better position with ease.

In combat, D-Bee is best used to distract opponents and allow teammates to attack with ease. A skilled user will even be able to use the movement bonus to circle around the enemy team and attack from the back. This drastically improves the odds of winning the round.

Verdict

D-Bee is no doubt a great character to use in combat for Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad mode. However, this ability is rudimentary in nature and very limiting in actual combat situations.

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm, on the other hand, has more practical use as it allows the user and the team to bypass opponents' defenses. This makes combat easier and the team can apply pressure on the enemy from the very start of the gunfight.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan