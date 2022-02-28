Skyler vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for rank push?

Pushing rank in Free Fire MAX is an important aspect. The better the rank push, the faster players rise through the ranks. However, it's easier said than done.

Rank pushing takes a lot of time and effort. Even seasoned users find it tough to push consistently and level up. Thankfully, in-game characters make the job easier, with two excellent choices being Skyler and Dimitri.

One can render the enemy's gloo wall useless, while the other can heal allies. Although both have amazing abilities, only one can be considered the best. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Skyler and Dimitri in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Skyler

Skyler is a formidable character in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows gamers to bypass gloo walls without breaking sweat. When activated, a sonic wave is unleashed and can destroy five gloo walls.

It has an effective range of 100 meters and requires 40 seconds to cool down. His ability also allows users to heal by placing a gloo wall. It has no cooldown and can be used indefinitely.

When it comes to combat, Skyler is a powerful rusher. With his ability to bring gloo walls to the ground, opponents seeking shelter will find no cover. Additionally, with his ability to heal, he can hold his own in combat even without support.

Dimitri

Dimitri is one of the best support-class characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Healing Heartbeat, empowers users, allowing them to heal others. When it is activated, a 3.5 diameter healing zone is created.

Those within this aura, start recovering three HP per second for 10 seconds.

Additionally, allies who may have been knocked down can begin to self-revive themselves. This allows other teammates to continue fighting uninterrupted.

In combat situations, Dimitri becomes a near-perfect support character. With his ability cooling down every 60 seconds, players can use it frequently in combat.

While the healing is not very powerful, it does come in handy in intense situations.

Verdict

Although both characters have unique abilities, when it comes to rank pushing, Skyler has an edge in combat. Unlike Dimitri, he is well suited to both solo and squad modes, making him flexible and allowing gamers to play as they like.

Additionally, with his healing ability being passive, users can heal without having to worry about a cooldown time. This allows them to engage opponents at will during matches.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

