Skyler vs Jota vs Maro: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for Rank Push?

Rank pushing in Free Fire MAX is a difficult task. Players commit hours upon end to increase their rank in-game. While seasoned veterans have no problem, newcomers often get stuck.

Nevertheless, by using certain characters, players can improve their odds of winning every match. Three such characters are Skyler, Jota, and Maro. They are well-suited for rank pushes and have abilities that stand out from the norm.

Breaking down Skyler, Jota, and Maro in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Skyler

When it comes to destroying gloo walls and leaving the enemy defenseless, Skyler is the best option for the task. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, can destroy up to five gloo walls at a range of 100 meters.

This allows the player to use the ability from a safe distance. With a low cooldown time of only 40 seconds, it can be used frequently in battle. As an additional perk, the player can even heal by simply placing a gloo wall.

Combining these two abilities, players can play an offensive and defensive role in rank pushing. Although Skyler is good for solo players, he can also be used in a squad.

Jota

Jota is a unique character in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Sustained Raids, allows the user to heal in the midst of combat. Every time an opponent is shot, the user recovers a small percentage of their health.

If the opponent has been downed or eliminated, the user recovers 20% of their health. In theory, if a player is able to sustain minimal damage and chain their attacks, they will be able to hold their own in battle.

This unique ability is well-suited for solo players. While the character can be used in a squad, other members receive no added benefits. Using Jota aggressively is the best option in combat, as it will allow him to heal without medkits.

Maro

For Free Fire MAX players who enjoy long-range fights, Maro is the best option in-game. His ability, Falcon Fervor, allows the user to inflict more damage to targets that are further away.

Depending on the distance, the bonus damage will scale from 0% to a maximum of 25%. Additionally, opponents who have been marked by abilities will receive 3.5% extra damage.

In combat situations, Maro is best used in conjunction with snipers. Given the extra damage caused at long-range, a single headshot will be enough to take out most targets.

Verdict

Although Skyler and Maro are excellent choices, Jota is by far the best for rank pushing in Free Fire MAX. His ability allows the user to heal and thus enables them to stay in combat longer.

This puts their opponents at a direct disadvantage as they have to use medkits to heal. Eventually, Jota will get the upper hand and claim an elimination. With a bit of tactful gameplay, winning every match will be easy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

