Skyler vs Nikita vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire character is better for rush gameplay after OB33 update

Rush gameplay is one of the most strategically challenging to execute in Free Fire. Players have to coordinate and plan their attack to ensure success. Despite careful planning, things don't always work out due to unforeseen circumstances.

Speaking of rush-attacks, Skyler, Nikita and Dimitri are considered some of the best characters for the task. Their abilities are perfect for charging head-first into combat. However, only one of them is the best for rush-gameplay. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Skyler vs Nikita vs Dimitri in Free Fire: Abilities and combat usage

Skyler

Although Skyler received no buff during the OB33 update, he's still one of the best characters in Free Fire. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows the user to demolish gloo walls in an instant.

When activated, the ability creates a near invisible sonic wave that travels up to 50 meters. It can destroy five gloo walls along its path. The ability has a cooldown time of 60 seconds. As a bonus perk, users can also recover some hit points by placing gloo walls.

Nikita

Nikita has always been one of the best characters in Free Fire for SMG players. Her ability, Firearms Expert, allows SMGs to be reloaded 4% faster. Since the update, her ability has been buffed to deal extra damage as well.

The last five bullets in the magazine deal 20% more damage to opponents. During a gunfight, the extra damage will ensure that opponents don't get a chance to escape.

Dimitri

Dimitri's ability, Healing Heartbeat, allows him to sustain his allies during a teamfight. Upon being activated, a 3.5-meter wide aura is created, which lasts for 10 seconds.

Those within the aura will recover 3HP/second and can self-recover. Once the ability has been used, it requires 85 seconds to cool down. Although the cooldown period is rather long, the ability is very useful in combat.

Verdict

In most cases of rush attacks in Free Fire, players usually choose characters that can either deal more damage or provide support to the squad. Although Skyler and Dimitri do just that, they fall short of being perfect for the task.

Nikita, on the other hand, is well-suited for rush attacks. With SMGs being perfect close-range weapons, bonus damage will help eliminate the enemy team with ease. However, care will have to be taken to not overstretch the attack as the character does not have any healing abilities.

