Soytinca’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Soytinca is an immensely popular Free Fire YouTuber from South America. He has been making videos about the battle royale title for the past couple of years. The content creator also livestreams the game on his YouTube channel once in a while.

Currently, Soytinca boasts a subscriber count of 1.31 million and a total view count of more than 199 million. He also has 67.4k followers on Instagram and over 46k followers on Facebook.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is banned in India, players in the country are recommended not to play the game on their devices. However, they can play the MAX version of the title since it is not suspended.

Soytinca’s stats in Free Fire

Soytinca’s Free Fire ID is 201486428, and his IGN Is “T!NCA 1M”. He is the leader of a guild called TINCA’s, whose Guild ID is 61135109.

Soytinca is presently ranked Diamond II in BR-Ranked Season 33. Meanwhile, his rank in CS-Ranked Season 18 is Master. Here are his in-game stats:

BR Career

Soytinca's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Soytinca has played 605 solo matches, recording 74 victories and a win rate of 12.23%. He has accumulated 1217 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.29.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3345 duo matches and won on 474 occasions, translating to a win rate of 14.17%. With 6670 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Soytinca has participated in 7551 squad matches, securing 1780 Booyahs and a win rate of 23.57%. He has registered 23366 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.05.

BR Ranked

Soytinca's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Soytinca has played 31 squad matches in the current ranked season and has seven Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 22.58%. He has garnered 91 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The streamer is yet to engage in any ranked solo or duo game matches.

CS Career

Soytinca's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Soytinca has played 9787 matches in the Clash Squad mode, winning 5814 times and securing a win rate of 59.41%. He has registered 45795 eliminations for a KDA of 1.88.

Note: Soytinca’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (April 26, 2023). They will change as the content creator plays more matches.

YouTube channel

Soytinca’s consistency has established him as an influential figure on YouTube. He currently has 334 uploads to his name, the most-viewed of which is a YouTube Short with 8.5 million views.

Per Social Blade, Soytinca has received 110k subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has increased by 25.872 million over the same period.

Soytinca also has another YouTube channel named SOYTINCA 2, where he boasts a decent subscriber count of 38k, despite not posting any content.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes