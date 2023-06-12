Tom Settan's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Abhayajith, better recognized as Tom Settan, is a well-known Indian Free Fire content creator, and he has been consistently uploading videos related to the game in Malayalam. Apart from the battle royale title, he also plays and streams other games like GTA 5 on his YouTube channel. He currently boasts a respectable subscriber count of 396k alongside a view count of more than 28.27 million.

The famous personality also has 191k people following him on his Instagram handle. Fans can check out details regarding his Free Fire ID, stats, and more in the section below.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country are advised to refrain from playing the game on their mobile devices. However, they are free to engage in the MAX version.

Exploring Tom Settan’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and more

Tom Settan’s Free Fire ID is 347403523, and his ID level is 75. He leads the〘T S A〙guild, whose Guild ID is 61888181. The YouTuber is ranked Gold II in both BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19.

The stats that Tom Settan maintains inside the battle royale title are mentioned below:

BR Career

These are Tom Settan's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Tom Settan has played 968 solo games and has 65 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 6.71%. He has accumulated 1567 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.74.

He has 1541 appearances in duo matches and has been victorious on 244 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 15.83%. With 3016 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Finally, the player has played 14580 games in the squad mode and has remained unbeaten in 3053 matches, resulting in a win rate of 20.93%. He has 33616 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.92.

BR Ranked

Here are Tom Settan's BR Ranked stats in the ongoing season (Image via Garena)

Tom Settan has played three squad matches in BR-Ranked Season 33, and his team has secured the win in only one game, making his win rate 33.33%. He has three frags at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

He has not played any ranked solo or duo matches so far.

Note: Tom Settan’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article (June 12, 2023). The stats listed above will change as he continues to engage in more matches in the different modes of the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Tom Settan has actively posted Free Fire-related videos for the past couple of years, and his hard work has helped him build a considerable fanbase. His oldest video is from September 2020, and he currently has 634 uploads, and the most viewed video has received 687k views.

As per Social Blade, Tom Settan has acquired 38.03k views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count fell by 1k in the same period.

